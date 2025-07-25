Cutie with the corn!

To the cute guy who had a basket full of corn at Fred Meyer on Friday. We kept bumping into each other. Wish I had said something!

Mustache 4 mustache @ Sister Nancy 7/20

I told you you were handsome then bashfully scurried away with my friends. If you’re mustache 4 mustache, I’d love to buy you a drink sometime

Curly Hair Cutie @ Bouldering Project Poplar

I keep running into you at the climbing gym; I just want to say I'm sorry for yakking in your apartment on our first (and only) date. Lets try again?

Menopausal Bike Karen

To woman in the black and pink bike kit who yelled at me getting on the Gilman on Sunday near the Fremont market - get fucked. U were in the wrong😘

Ambulance needed 🚨

You: hot camper builder. Me: chaotic chair girl. Cap Hill Tool Library. Now take me for a ride in your ambulance, sk8er boi 🔥🛠️💋

Croissant Air Freshener

You asked me to check your tire pressure at King and Alaskan Way; the light changed too soon. I wanna know about your croissant air freshener, please.

8 bus No Kings Fairview

u asked which stop would take u 2 protest, had a cane after a hip surgery & wanted 2 b able 2 walk 2 sea cntr, u reminded me that protest matters

Eye contact at Pacific inn Pub

You: wearing blue, tatted, mustache Me: wearing green It was a Tuesday. Wanted to give you my # but you were leaving before I could write it down!

