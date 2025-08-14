you got cutoff by gold sedan on Broadway 7/31 AM

tatted, tall cyclist blocked from merging on an otherwise perfect Thursday morning. life is so unfair to you. let my ford focus be your white knight.

Girl with snake at Vivace

Vivace, Monday: you + corn snake. Me: doing an art project about corn snakes. Can I meet you + snake for research?

Lake Union 10k wave-by

You: blond in blue leggings. Me: waving back at you from my balcony. Hope you crushed your PR. Let’s run the next lap together?

You are a blessing!

Malia(sp?) Aug 1, Roosevelt Station, you helped me negotiate the down escalators without a panic attack, and I just need to say, you are a blessing!

Rainbow pin on the ferry bow

You, in all black w/rainbow pin, chatted adorably about my shirt. My wife accidentally scared you off! We're poly, and I'd love to see you again.

Long Red Skirt on Light Rail

Taking the light rail down to the art fair on the 19th, we locked eyes and I smiled, bobbing my foot with joy; You got off at ID, wish I’d said HI

Caffeinated buzz-cut

U: SO cute, buzz-cut/w headphones @Vivace 7-26-25 2pm, contemplating. Me: long hair, BK shorts & shirt outside. Same time next Sun? I wanna say hello

During the Dare at CHBP

You approached me during the Dare's set at CHBP and asked if I was a fan. You were wearing a mariners jersey. Your friends also seemed cool.

