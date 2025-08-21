Estate Sale Movie Poster Muse

You, long dark hair and cool glasses, browsing posters by my friend. The posters caught your eye, you caught mine. Talk movies over coffee?

Seahawks Friday on the 1 Line

You were in a UW hat, I was the tall pastel nerd on a train full of football fans. I don't know anything about you, but I'd love to learn! Drinks?

Milk Drunk Table Hog

You saved the only empty picnic table for your MIA friends. A couple who actually ordered wanted to sit at the end and you wouldn’t let them. Shame.

caught me checking you out on 15th ave

And kept glancing back. Wanted to shout that you’re hot! :) You: dark hair, heavy mustache, great thighs, black hat, t-shirt, gym shorts. Me: smiling brunette in silver prius. Can you deadlift 132lbs?

maybe I'm just ovulating

you: african-american man with school at seattle center children's museum. caught me watching you while tying their shoes & winked at me. coffee?

Insignia Elevator moment

Had a cute moment on the elevator with you on 8/13. You commented on the weather change, me blonde, in need of a sweatshirt. You have a great voice.

Pike Place Market Donut Line

“Faded” by Alan Walker, “Wings” by Birdy. A bright light flashed when I saw you. I gasped; I could barely breathe. I felt your presence when I returned. I felt you when I sang. DM me.

Peak Ponytail and Costco Pepperoni

Tuesday early evening at Lynnwood Costco. Blue plaid over Bodacious bod, glasses, rudy ponytail in blue scrunch. Me: tall, black shirt. Wanna hang?

