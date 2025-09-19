Black Metal and Biceps

Castle Rat show: You had an Immortal patch on the back of your vest and nice biceps. My shyness got in the way and all I could muster was a smile.

Gorgeous mullet at the nude spa

Delighted to see you again last Sunday, but too shy to speak up all sweaty with my chi chis out, apparently. Found my necklace, need to find you too.

hot masc @ dark wave night

I called you stunning @ dark wave dance night @ Mdm Lou’s. you: masc, dark hair. me: femme w/ blue eyeshadow. I should have asked for your number 💋

Macallan 12 handoff in Safeway Liquor Aisle

You blue-eyed ginger; me glasses, goatee. U asked what Mac was for, I said fun & frolic, u unfazed. You seem a cool, lovely person. Beverage?

Silly jill at the fredom fest 2025

You were feeling wonderfull and the laughter between you and your friend was contagious i was holding court at table and clumsy paperplste w/#into car

Barboza Hair 09/13/25

You asked who did my hair and now I can't stop thinking about you. I'm sad our conversation ended so soon. Come see me in the daylight too ;)

Try to steal a parking spot on Pike St.

I saw you pull up behind an SUV to try to steal the parking spot they were backing up into with your moped. Your license plate number is now listed with SPD.

Humans make mistakes

I accidentally cut a line. You could have chosen to be kind, but instead, you made a spectacle of yourself and me. For a tamale.

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!