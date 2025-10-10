I Saw U Oct 10, 2025 at 2:30 pm

I Saw U: Vibing at ALDS Game 1, Soaking Up the Sun at the Beach, and Giving Out Shoes and Socks and in Ballard

Anonymous
Vibing at ALDS game 1

I was on the aisle of 345. You were on the aisle of 344. We shared some vibes every time something positive happened. Let’s keep the vibes going?

Saturday Secret Beach Babe Soaking Up The Sun

You: black swimsuit, koi fish tattoo. Me: deep in a book, black shorts. We shared a few glances as the steamboat went by. Meet at the beach this week?

STEPHANIE O'BYRNE

Oddfellows 10/8 between noon and 1

Your Hotness with black bangs with a friend (east) wall row of tables near the windows - I was sitting alone reading on the south wall - hmu -

Good guy in Ballard 10/5

Man at Market+ Leary in Ballard 10/5 6:30 PM. You were giving shoes and socks to a homeless man. Wanted to say thanks for treating him like a person.

Magnuson man bun

You have the sweetest tan puppy w/ bright caramel eyes, her flower dog tag even matched my pup’s. You’re tatted, glasses, blonde. Dog date?

STEPHANIE O'BYRNE

jigitz make out sesh

My crew was hovering behind your crew at jigitz. We vibed and then I suggested we make out, a couple times, and it was a treat. Lost you after lights

Noise artist at potluck

In Beacon Hill. You were in town from Bellingham visiting a friend. We talked about noise music. I hope I can get off work to see you play at brunch.


