Freezing in Fremont

Last winter, we ran up the hill at Gas Works and watched bagpipers march into Barrel Thief. If you still think about that you should shoot me a text.

Trekkie at Another Castle

I ran back just to say we had the same sticker.

Brian Scagnelli

Red Beanie Cutie Swapping Eye Twinkles at Cap Hill TJ’s

We met eyes and grinned cutely in the frozens. You: late 40’s beard/scruff, tan pants, red beanie. Me: short blue hair. Hoping we cross paths again!

door to door sales

u: pretty eyes, charming, shivering and selling farm to table goods. me: tall, glasses, living in Ballard, and lover of produce. lunch?

dark haired guy with small dog waiting for the 31/32 bus

We both missed the 31, but had a fun conversation about Colorado! You have a lovely smile and we should be pals or fall in love (:

Cross the Lane-line?

Was excited by your colors as we swam next to each other at the Ballard pool Monday evening Let’s grab a hot-toddy or some time in a hot tub!

