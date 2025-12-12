Freezing in Fremont
Last winter, we ran up the hill at Gas Works and watched bagpipers march into Barrel Thief. If you still think about that you should shoot me a text.
Trekkie at Another Castle
I ran back just to say we had the same sticker.
Red Beanie Cutie Swapping Eye Twinkles at Cap Hill TJ’s
We met eyes and grinned cutely in the frozens. You: late 40’s beard/scruff, tan pants, red beanie. Me: short blue hair. Hoping we cross paths again!
door to door sales
u: pretty eyes, charming, shivering and selling farm to table goods. me: tall, glasses, living in Ballard, and lover of produce. lunch?
dark haired guy with small dog waiting for the 31/32 bus
We both missed the 31, but had a fun conversation about Colorado! You have a lovely smile and we should be pals or fall in love (:
Cross the Lane-line?
Was excited by your colors as we swam next to each other at the Ballard pool Monday evening Let’s grab a hot-toddy or some time in a hot tub!
Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!
Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!