Bald and beautiful on the link

the wide leg trouser/overcoat/samba combo was immaculate and you probably don’t bat for my team.I was with my pink Afroed child, exiting symphony stop

Dick’s Burgers

Omar with the red shoes you never came back! I waited all weekend! ❤️Elisa

Fun Hat at Screwdriver Bar 11/30

you: wearing a knitted hat with horns, yapping with everyone that came up to the bar. i complimented it & went back to my booth. next drink on me?

At a record shop in a hoodie & camo

Two cassettes, a magnetic smile—my heart dropped when you reached the counter. I totally froze. Let me try again… want a mixtape? (:

AstroTurf Tacoma Snowboard Babe

We chatted about your boards and your astroturfed buildout on shilshole. I fully fumbled by not asking you out. Tour out to Pineapple Basin?

Shipwreck flirty cutie

We talked about iPods, flip phones and film cameras. I was in a hurry, u were closing & I had a date. U said u’d be my next date…wish I got ur #

Zig Zag Cafe

I sat next to you and your date. We talked about Afterglow Vista. Your cute! I cant remember the podcast you mentioned. Drinks In Adams some time?

Durian Fruit Sweets

Hey you there in plaid a coat! On a Sunday, convinced you to buy a Durian fruit dessert at Sweet You. Should have said that I'd try it with you!!

