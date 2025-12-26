nb hottie at 12/19 blue xmas

u: row behind me, white tank top, mask, great mullet. me: white shirt, orange hair. we shared a couple glances. tried to find u after. let’s fix that?

Nola in 37C

We chatted for hours while flying Aer Lingus. I hope the rest of your journey went well! Want to keep in touch, maybe hang out when I'm back?

Greenlake bench cutie on Sunday

My dog tried to say hi to you, and it looked like you needed it. Sorry I pulled him away, he was muddy, but I regretted it the rest of the walk.

Ballard Bridge Good Samaritan

You helped me on the Ballard Bridge (12/8) after I was rear ended & in full panic mode. I never got your name but you were so kind. Dinner?

TJ’s best deal

Girl with big red scarf out at the Queen Anne Trader Joe’s. Hot 90s vibe. Me in brown cardigan. Call me?

Sunset's Go-Go NoLa Lovely w/ a Claddagh

We shared a foundational kiss, but the holidays & sudden sickness left an unstable structure...Rebuild the bridge with me, some Tues/Thurs evening?

Checking you out in the Costco checkout

I saw you, a tall dark-haired trans woman at the Seattle Costco, 2pm on a Thursday. Your leather jacket was badass. You're so fucking beautiful.

I see you looking

at me looking at you, at the same spot in the same cafe in cap hill. don’t be shy, come and kiss me

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!