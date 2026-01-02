never-ending wonderland sale line (12/13)

flew by. we talked thousand oaks & winter coping. you: tall w long wavy dark hair. need closure—did your nephew's new rainbow jacket win xmas??

Taproot matinee

I saw you at intermission...with an older couple. Looked for you afterwards but no luck...maybe another show sometime?

Gil Landry Cutie

We bonded over being chatty southerners in Seattle. We had great chemistry. Make me laugh at another show?

Legs for Days

U are tall woman with curly auburn hair in long yellow coat walking in cap hill I told that you look famous and you smiled. can I see you smile again?

Massive drag show

I was bartending, you had a dog tag on your chain. We chatted about it and I wanted to catch you before you left but was busy cleaning the bar

luscious brown haired cutie @ SEATAC 12/21

u: dreamy in the drop off lane. me: short femme w a purple suitcase. we locked eyes as you closed the trunk & drove off - let's connect when i'm back?

baddie driving the 40 on leary

walking to soundcheck by the OAC saturday night. me: triple take. you: eyes not entirely on the road. where’s your next stop?

Butterflies at the Genius Bar on xmas eve

Was love hiding in plain sight, under the brush of all my devices having my nerves at such a height…could it be, despite? Let’s do a rewrite.

