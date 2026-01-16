Weird bus guy (Thursday 1/8)

shared a moment (only us and driver? on bus), guy wanted in on bus from street, both kinda felt bad but was also a bit funny, coffee?

Kangaroo & Kiwi one Saturday afternoon

U: a Cali girl. Me: a Guinness girl. U put Nightmare Before Christmas on the TV. I asked a lame question about beer just to talk to u. Hang sometime?

Cozy Nut Tavern Cutie

You: adorable blonde at The Cozy Nut with a brunette at the bar. Me: pink cardigan with dark blonde topknot in a booth

Cutie at the Cloud Nothings / Burst Show

I regret taking off before getting your number. Your excitement was infectious. Would love to flail around or shoot Unberberg you again sometime.

Stolen glance on a Wednesday night

me: pixie cut, wool skirt & denim jacket. You: record store staff, dark hair, smoking a cig out front. share one with me next time, won’t you?

Epoxy expert who compliment my pants in BellSquare parking lot elevator

You’re working construction there for the week (1/15). We spoke briefly but there was a spark that felt magnetic and safe. Get to know each other?

Sage Green Subaru Silver Fox

We caught each others eye outside of the hillcrest little lot, you may be the most attractive older man I’ve ever seen. -short haired pedestrian girl

Making Music on the Lightrail

You complimented my outfit & asked where I was headed. I said I like your scarf & rambled about my broken phone. It’s fixed, but missing your number.

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!