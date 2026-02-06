Me: Pink raincoat You: Bruce Harrell

Standing in the doorway of the US Bank Center, on the phone, in your Columbo-ass raincoat (he wore it better). Blocking a doorway, on the phone, presumably avoiding the rain (it had stopped raining). Typical Brucie Baby, unaware of others and being in the way.

Cute Dude in Rain That Slipped

Walking down Spring St. Me with small dog, you with umbrella. You slipped on a metal plate. I made sure you were okay and we chatted for a few blocks.

Broadway Complementary

You stopped me by Dick’s to effusively compliment my earrings and eyeliner. I fully failed to return the favor. Gimme an opportunity to call you cute?

ESMERALDA VASQUEZ

bear beanie @ dick’s 19c burgers

you: in line, tan bear beanie, blonde. me: blue jacket, hoodie, in my car w friends. I waved goodbye, you waved back. dinner on me next time?

horse romantasy book @ ophelia’s 1/5

Joking about a horse romantasy book with Ophelias’ staff when I saw you...brunette w/tortoiseshell glasses & northface shoes. Can I buy you a coffee?

ESMERALDA VASQUEZ

High Rail Movie Night

I was high on the lightrail and you were coming home from a SIFF premier with a friend. We chatted and laughed before I got off. Never asked your name

