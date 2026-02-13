Mullet 4 Mullet at the Ice Protest: Revolutionary Eye Contact

You: pink/purple curly mullet cutie carrying a long sign Me: gray/black mullet w boot sign. We locked eyes many a time, let’s go on a date? FUCK ICE!

Southcenter skate claw machine

You: short masc in a hat. Me: red jacket zombie shirt. You watched me win a prize for my friend’s birthday. I should have won you one too! Forgive me?

Benbow 80's Nohjty

You're Lisa charming smile in black shoulder length hair, my name is Stanton dark hair wearing black with a Debra Harry Blonde t shirt coffee?

Say She She @ Showbox, 1/31

You: sleepy eyes, strong nose, beanie. Me: glittery earrings, glasses, strappy top. Smiled at you again as I left with my (platonic) pal. Coffee?

yoga on 1/21..more than just the sauna making me sweat

You warned me about the faulty bathroom lock..I eavesdropped on your conversation about dating shows..let me be a contender? :)

SIFF Uptown 2025

You used to work in the ticket booth. You looked like Chad Michael Murray with Kurt Cobain hair. Where did you go!

Best Bangs at Macrina Bakery

You're the stunning tall beauty with bangs and a great smile at Macrina Bakery in Maple Leaf. We talked about movies. I'd love to continue the convo!

Goth Cutie outside of Corner Pocket

We talked for a little bit about music, but I was too nervous to ask about your number. Give me a chance to make up for my slip.

