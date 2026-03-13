"From the other direction, [you were] calling my eye" @ Nectar, 2/27

You: dark hair, red shirt and plaid skirt. Me: beard, black shirt, tattoos. We kept making eye contact. I was mesmerized. HH @ Stampede 5pm Tuesday?

Skal Ballard 3/7 you ate salad at the bar

With your two friends. I didn’t want to intrude. Available to date? David Byrne in BC would be too much…Something at Rabbitbox maybe

Tall Lady at Walnut Cafe

if you were picking up beans in a killer deck coat & can read Latin I need to learn everything else about you. Visne poculum cafei capere?

Killing it at Boombox karaoke...

...and looking cute on the twins at the Torrent game. You have an incredible voice and are super cute! I was a silly goose on the loose with a green wig cheering you on.

View Ridge PCC Deli Guy

Tuesday lunch rush. I scared you coming out of an aisle you made the cutest sound! Kept trading smiles :) Bump into each other again sometime?

I was walking to the bus stop when everything happened.

You gave me a hug after helping the cyclist who got hurt. You talked with them while I was on the phone with 911. Thank you for being there. You were the only other person to stop and help the cyclist. Thank you for the hug. To the cyclist, I hope you are okay and have a good recovery.

Meet in Office Stairwell?

You see all my business’ IG stories, I guess I forgot to block you there. Should we take it to the stairwell again? Or the alley behind the hotel?

Flammable Sundays

We danced at Flammable on Pres Day weekend. You couldn’t tell whether my friend’s accent was real or not (it wasn’t). When can we dance again?

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