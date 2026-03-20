90's blue green mitsubishi montero?

you passed me on I-5 S, brown haired w/ glasses. me dark hair, '98 silver RHD prado. you made my day and i was smiling for hours! lets go for a ride?

Last Year June Trans Wresting Event

I hung out with you all night not caring if I saw any wrestling. You crossed my mind, we blocked each other out of being triggered. Email me?

Curly Haired Cutie at Clinton Ferron

You were in overalls in the front row. I was in flannel on the side and couldn’t stop stealing glances. Thanks for the smiles.

Summit pool guy

You were with your friends playing pool at Summit Pub and knocked like 6 shots in a row. I want to swim with a shark. Mention city of bay area Im from

Alanis at St. John’s

You poorly (your words) sang You Oughta Know and we locked eyes during the steamiest lyric. Let me heal you?

Nudibranch Regular

To the pair of eyes that sees through to my soul, I hope to steal every glance I can get that you send my way. Soulie.

Bait Shop Beauty @ Telehealth Show

Lovely dark curly hair rocking side to side during the Telehealth show. Cackling with your friend, stashing Jell-O shots in purse. Bum me a cig?

Fellow Ice Cream Enthusiast

Small chat with in line at Indigo Cow on Sunday evening about best toppings with my two friends from Connecticut. Sweet Alchemy next time?

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