Cool Boots, Mt Erie Summit

Your singing voice caught my eye (ear?) at the top of Mt Erie. You boiled water for lemon ginger peppermint tea. Maybe we can share a cup soon?

Angel of reassurance

Andie/Andy- you assured me when my date went to the bathroom at Gao Lhao Bangkok Noodle that she wasn't out of my league. Thx for calming me!

Bear Creek Village in Redmond

You: Hot, Handsome white guy in a black cap, hoodie, w beard in a black car with a woman. Me: Eating in green SUV. You had me looking back a few. Damn

I-5 N Green Utility Jacket Goddess with a Right-Hand Drive

While fixing my mascara in I-5 traffic, I had to do a double of your RHD Toyota Prado. I was caught off guard by how gorgeous you are. Dinner?

Cute Bait Shop Tomboy Tuesday 3/17

Saw you as I was leaving. You smiled at me w/ the loveliest smile. Time stopped. You: in a booth. White LA hat. Me: Black hair & puffy coat.

To the tall redheaded goddess who shops where I work:

You came in wearing a G2G hat and complimented my long hair. We’ve made a lot of eye contact and I’d like to make more. Come find me at checkstand two

70 mishap fairview at night

u got on the bus after the stop. i was in all black. kept making eye contact. again in a trench coat outside slu whole foods. ur cute i wanna know u

you pulled me out of the lake and called 911

Sunday Oct 5 circa 7:30PM I had fallen into lake Wash. was able to swim to shore but couldn't get out. I called for help you saved me -dinner/drink?

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