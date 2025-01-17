There's just one week left to declare your love in the February issue of The Stranger!

All month long we've been collecting hundreds of Valentine's Day messages from readers, and we're going to cram them all into our Love and Sex issue, which will hit stands on February 5.

So far we've received messages for "Huckleberry," "Sweet Pisces Boy," "Space Mate," "Cuddle Kitten," "Boner Monkey," "Slurpee," "Bubbarooni," "Bananaboy," "Chocobo," "Cool Bean," "Wormy," and so many more. Have you submitted your FREE Valentine yet?

Let your snookums bear know you care!

💘 Declare your love in The Stranger now! 💘