Illustrations by April Finfrock

If you need proof that there is still love in the world, look no further than our February issue. It's packed with hundreds and hundreds of reader-submitted love notes, all gushing with sweet sentiments and declarations of admiration.

There's a Valentine for Pookie Mamacita, Kitty, and Goose. There are people celebrating love landmarks like anniversaries, moving in together, and having a baby. I think there's even a marriage proposal?

Read through hundreds of reader-submitted Valentines here. Or, grab an issue at one of our hundreds of distro locations to find it in print!

♥ COSMO’S MOON

Aimee, When I met you everything started to make sense. Let’s continue doing crosswords at the bar, kiss in photobooths, and have fun together. Rheese

♥ CUTEST GOOSE

Steve with the long hair. Cutest skateboarder out there. Sweet goose. I found you.

♥ YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE!

I love you, Daniel! I’ll wash your back and you wash mine... Let’s keep taking care of each other. Life is hard but loving you is easy.

♥ CW LOVES CW

This year will be 20yrs we’ve spent together. I cannot wait for a tree filled, moss in our toes, playing in our forest in Forks for 20 or 40 more. <3

♥ WEENER STUFF

Oh handsome ween, I love you to bikini bottom and back. Love Jean <3

♥ FOR MY SUNFLOWER

L, During this season you’re sole reason I don’t mind the gray so I wanted to say: Happy Valentines, Love the sun is waiting above. -B

♥ IT’S OFFICIALLY LOVE

We officially did it!!! We are each others till the cold hand of death decides to take us. I will always LOVE YOU. -To the most caring woman I know

♥ MY LOVING EVIL EX

Dear Grady, Roses are red, we swore we were done, then New Year’s Eve slid into my DMs. Maybe 2026 is the sequel we didn’t plan but kinda want?

♥ TWO FROGS IN LOVE

Here’s to another frog filled year of love and joy. I’m looking forward to our new froggy abode <3 please let me paint the walls yellow