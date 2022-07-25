Charli XCX gave a total superstar performance at this year’s Capitol Hill Block Party.
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Capitol Hill Block Party made its resounding comeback this weekend. For three days, thousands of trendy-looking festivalgoers swarmed the Pike/Pine corridor in the heat to watch 100-plus acts across eight stages. This year’s lineup was noticeably less ~*~*~indie rock~~~** than in previous years, with organizer Daydream State filling out the festival with more electronic and regional acts.
Huge international artists like Diplo and 100 gecs probably drew the biggest crowds, but in my estimation, some of the best moments came from local acts: Seattle underground pop star Archie finally got her due on the CHBP’s main stage. In a wig so big it needed its own postal code, she was flanked by two rows of dancers. Meanwhile, at Barboza, Jane Don’t hosted a drag show with cheeky nods to Charli XCX and girls jumping into the splits onstage. And Tacoma’s Enumclaw performed for a giant crowd on the Vera Stage, squirting water guns into the audience and giving out CDs with unreleased tracks on them like it was 2002.
I also noticed how calm and unresponsive the crowd seemed. On Friday night, rapper Flo Milli’s energetic set could barely get any “woos” from the first several rows. Ditto Charli XCX and Toro y Moi, two artists with huge local fanbases. My fellow attendees stood watching like cold potatoes! While a lot has changed about the world since the pandemic began, maybe it’s a little reassuring to see that Seattle still has some of the most sedated crowds in the world. It’s the weed!
If you missed out on the fun, we took some photos for your viewing pleasure:
