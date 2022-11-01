On the afternoon of October 30, Seattle electronic musician Norm Chambers passed away after a long struggle with a rare form of sinus cancer. He was 50, and is survived by his wife, Kayoko Shibue.

Recording under the aliases Panabrite, Jürgen Müller, and Spiral Index, as well as under his own name in later years, Chambers issued dozens of albums of world-class synthesizer music on a variety of respected indie labels, as well as on his own imprint, Soft Profile.

Dating back to 2009, Chambers's output has displayed a questing spirit, evoking mysteries of outer space and subaquatic depths. At its best, his music gives off the air of a scientist in the lab finessing his instruments in order to locate the golden mean between beauty and adventurousness. The rigorous attention to detail in his sound design does not come at the expense of emotional heft. And no matter how out there the music went, it carries a sense of inner peace, a preternatural poise. Chambers wielded his strange and vivid tones with the precision of a diamond cutter, but he had soul, too.

Chambers also had a sly sense of humor. In 2011, he pulled off a fantastic spoof with Jürgen Müller's Science of the Sea album, which Pitchfork awarded Best New Reissue honors, not realizing it was a new release. Chambers created a fictional backstory about Müller being a self-taught composer studying oceanic science at Germany's University of Kiel and recording an album in the '80s of thematically linked tracks about marine life in hopes of selling them for placement in TV and film documentaries. Prank or no, the album remains one of Chambers's most radiant.

<a href="https://panabrite.bandcamp.com/album/science-of-the-sea">Science Of The Sea by Jürgen Müller</a>

Despite enduring extreme pain during his last couple of years, Chambers continued to create at a prodigious pace, as if to give the world as much sonic pleasure as he could muster before exiting this plane. Some of his most interesting work came out in the terrible span from 2019 to 2022, including Air Example, Facets, and Mirage Colony. Honestly, I've heard nearly everything that Chambers released, and his lofty quality control and exploration of new approaches never wavered.

Born in 1972 in Redondo Beach, CA, Chambers moved to Utah with his family in 1985 and later studied art at Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah. Chambers was also a graphic artist and designer and served as facilities manager at Bastyr Center for Natural Health. Pertinent to the former pursuits, he scored a 2016 film titled Graphic Means, a documentary about the history of the pre-internet graphic design industry. In his personal life, he had a profound love for nature, cross-country skiing, hiking, camping, and dogs.

<a href="https://panabrite.bandcamp.com/album/after-hours">After Hours by N Chambers</a>

Despite his highly advanced musical skills, Chambers was humble, almost to a fault. Whereas most contemporary musicians without major-label support—regardless of talent level—feel compelled to operate as their own PR machine, Chambers was unnecessarily apologetic whenever announcing a new release. “Sorry for the spam,” he would say, before alerting the world to another wonderful album of inventive and idiosyncratic music. He could have (and should have) had a much higher profile, but it was against his nature to hype himself and to bombard the public with his feats.

Besides his formidable accomplishments as a musician, Chambers also was a serious record collector and an excellent DJ. He was an important part of Obscenely Obscure, a library-music event that I've run since 2018. Chambers had been collecting rare library-music records for many years and had written a blog called Lunar Atrium to document his extraordinary finds in the library, New Age, and synth realms. In my experience, his knowledge of this arcane genre was deeper than anyone else's in the region. But Chambers was the opposite of the stereotypical record-collector snob, and was always eager to share information about his treasures, both in person and online.

<a href="https://panabrite.bandcamp.com/album/sub-aquatic-meditation">Sub-Aquatic Meditation by Panabrite</a>

As news spread of his passing, tributes from the underground-music world poured in on social media. Chambers made a huge impact on this niche scene, and his work will continue to nourish heads hungry for ambient music that engages on cerebral and emotional levels. More than that, though, I—like many others who had the privilege of knowing him—will greatly miss Norm's gentle warmth, subtle sense of humor, and generosity of spirit.

Norm Chambers was always to us a shining star hiding in plain sight. We will miss everything he gave to us.https://t.co/pKyacT22y8 pic.twitter.com/4dcGaB1FKJ — Longform Editions (@longform_ed) October 31, 2022

i admire how Norm continued working despite his battle with cancer. Few artists retain such a sharp sense of focus over time, and I think the work Norm did was straight up peaking even recently. This is one of my favorite things he didhttps://t.co/JlbF0cx9NK — John Elliott (@MineralDisk) October 31, 2022

A Norm Chambers tribute concert is being planned for November at Chapel Performance Space.