In the bitter chill of winter, it's hard to imagine the lazy, hot days of summer spent lolling about outside with your friends. But you best start hatching your plans because it's just around the corner. And in that spirit, Day In Day Out (DIDO) has just announced the lineup for its third annual festival on Fisher Green Pavilion at Seattle Center. Where their 2022 lineup was jam-packed with 2010s nostalgia, their 2023 roster is an even balance of acts both millennials and Zoomers will want to flock to.

At the top of the bill is theeee Bon Iver, perhaps one of the foremost musical figures/sad boys of my teendom. This year is the 10th anniversary of his second album, Bon Iver, and I wouldn't be surprised if Bon Iver aka Justin Vernon pulled heavily from that record for his DIDO performance on some summer blues-type shit. Fellow headliners include the soul singer Leon Bridges (his collab EP with Khruangbin is fantastic imo), Euphoria's own Dominic Fike, as well as the TikTok viral pop punker, WILLOW.

Texan post-rockers Explosions in the Sky will perform The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place in honor of the album's 20th anniversary if you wanted to feel old. One of my forever favorite singer-songwriters, Alex G, is bringing his goofy and earnest brand of rock to the stage (though probably not an acoustic set). Also featured is jazzy Canadian instrumental band BadBadNotGood, DJ/producer/singer Yaeji who is slated to come down on the audience With a Hammer, and Ethel Cain will sing her winsome and evocative pop parables to hundreds of screaming fans.

Rounding out the lineup is surf rock band Surf Curse, synthy pop band Nation of Language, Asheville's Indigo De Souza (whose Any Shape You Take was one of 2021's best releases), R&B singer Yaya Bey, and Tacoma's favorite rowdy boys, Enumclaw. DIDO will also continue the tradition of having local musicians—like Sea Lemon, Mimi Zima, Acid Tongue + Sarah Savannah, Mirrorgloss, and Chinese American Bear—do DJ sets between acts. Like years previous, DIDO will have an all-ages viewing lawn, a beer garden, local food vendors, etc.

For people who are really committed to the party, festival organizers Daydream State are now offering a yearly membership for two-day ticket holders. It'll get you "10 percent off all Daydream State restaurants, Capitol Hill Block Party 2023 passes, early pre-sale access to venues and concerts, discounts on select merch, and exclusive access to member events." Listen, it's hard out here.

VIP passes and two-day admission passes will go on pre-sale at 9 am today with public on-sale on Friday, February 10 at 9 am. Get more info on the Day In Day Out website.