Kevin Diers was the voice of Seattle. Whether he was turning listeners on to new, exhilarating bands as host of 99.9 KISW’s Loud & Local and Metal Shop shows or excitedly announcing DEFY wrestling matches to crowds of hundreds, he spent much of his life behind a microphone. But for someone who talked so much, it was rarely about himself. He found joy in promoting local bands, creating opportunities for new musicians, and championing the artists he loved. The community loved him for that.

He passed away on Wednesday at the age of 39. Hundreds of people—colleagues, friends, fans, and artists—have been sharing an outpouring of love since hearing the news.

Kevin was also my friend. We bonded over our taste in music, as well as the struggles of freelance journalism. He always threw my name into the ring for photo work and genuinely celebrated my wins. In September 2023, he invited me to the KISW studio to document his interview with Mike Herrera from MxPx, a band he unabashedly loved since he was a teen. Kevin was so nervous prior to the interview that he was shaking in the elevator. To witness Diers grow visibly giddy before meeting his idol was heartwarming. Despite being a master of his craft, there was no front with Kevin—on air or off. He was a professional, but he was also a fan, and his enthusiasm was infectious and rare in this business.

Brittne and Kevin.

Along with his radio work, Kevin was also a contributing music journalist for The Stranger. He was who we relied on when looking to cover Seattle’s experimental punk, hardcore and metal bands, new and old—he approached each assignment with refreshing optimism and sincere respect for their art, shunning the stereotypical rock writer bullshit. Botch, Fastbacks, Tacos!, Melvins, and Beautiful Freaks. The louder the better. He turned managing editor Megan Seling on to bands like Hulder, Witch Ripper, and Flesh Produce. (Kevin loved a good pun.) I remember how especially proud he was of the TeZATalks interview he did, and how refreshing it was to see the usually humble Diers celebrate his own work for once.

I reached out to a lot of community members when I started collecting stories for this piece. Over and over again, people were honored to praise Kevin and to celebrate his unmatched contributions to the city. Within a matter of hours, my inbox was flooded with personal stories about him. Below are just a handful of the many messages I received.

When I first started writing this piece, my initial instinct was to call Kevin and ask for advice. Isn’t the brain funny? I hope that never changes. Moving forward, I challenge you to love like Kevin and to look for him in the music—he’ll be there.

Kevin Diers and Mike Herrera. PHOTO BY BRITTNE LUNNISS

Says Herrera, “Something about Kevin felt comforting, more than any other industry folks. He was warm and caring, and so good to everyone. He gave people time and helped so many local bands. He mattered to a lot of people.”

“He had a heart of gold,” says Danny Vigil, producer at KISW. “He wanted to be part of your success. That’s who Kevin was. He was a genuinely nice guy with no ego.”

“Kevin championed local bands with authentic passion,” says KISW on-air host Taryn Daly. “Going to a concert with Kevin was like attending with an A-list celebrity. He held the torch for local musicians and was responsible for spotlighting so many talents in the PNW and beyond.”

Musician Hannah Duckworth agrees. “Kevin was such a thoughtful and caring person who made everyone feel like they deserve the best. I knew that as long as Kevin was around, I always had a cheerleader in my corner.”

Kevin on-air at 99.9 KISW. PHOTO BY BRITTNE LUNNISS

But it wasn’t always just about music. “He was the kind of human who showed up for people when it actually mattered, he was quietly helping people who were struggling,” says radio DJ Marco Collins. “When I was going through it with my sobriety and posted something raw on social media, he barely knew me, but he immediately reached out. Offered to grab coffee, take me to a meeting—just be there. That’s who he was.”

“He was both known and accessible, which is a rare combination in this business,” explains musician and podcast host Nate Louis. “I think in Seattle, especially, his work was crucial. In an age where music was becoming one more thing that siloed people apart, Kevin was like a diplomat trying to bring us together.”

Longtime friend Jay Middleton says, “Kevin had a passion for people. It wasn’t just the music, it was the people making the music, working the venues, promoting… He cared about supporting those who put their hearts into it.”

Seattle's voice. PHOTO BY MIKE SAVOIA

“Kevin was truly one of the good ones. He lifted up my band to no end and helped me feel a confidence in myself that I couldn’t really find for a long time,” Nicolle Swims of Black Ends shares.



“I don’t think he ever believed that people would cry over him when he’s gone,” shares journalist and KEXP host Martin Douglas. “Kevin Diers wasn’t just respected, he was beloved. That word is not bandied about freely in Seattle.”