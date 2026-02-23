Capitol Hill Block Party is back for its 28th year with the most gayotic lineup yet. While last year’s festival featured electronic-leaning headliners (Thundercat, Porter Robinson, 100 gecs), this year dives back into the pop sphere with gems like MUNA, Magdalena Bay, Wet Leg, and Parcels, plus DJ sets from Trixie Mattel and Tinashe. The festival will once again be 21+ in an effort, according to Daydream State, to “[optimize] the footprint across the Pike/Pine corridor to deliver an elevated fan experience while supporting neighborhood flow and local businesses.”



They’ve also expanded to three days this year (compared to last year’s two-day festival), splitting up mainstage acts to hopefully avoid Chappel Roan-sized crowds (I was there, and I was afraid for my life—can someone please make commemorative shirts that say “I Survived Chappel Roan at CHBP 2024?”)

Here's the full lineup:

MUNA * Disco Lines * Wet Leg * Parcels * Magdalena Bay * Tinashe (DJ Set) * Trixie Mattel (DJ Set) * Amber Mark * Zack Fox * jigitz * Between Friends * nimino * Frost Children * Ninajirachi * MPH * Haute & Freddy * Momma * Rochelle Jordan * mallrat * Lucy Bedroque * Jim Legxacy * After * Night Tapes * Avalon Emerson & the Charm * WHATMORE * DJ_Dave * MGNA Crrrta * Gelli Haha * Otha * Babymorocco * Aliyah’s Interlude * Oxis * NICKCHEO * Avery Cochrane * Instant Crush * TeZATalks



Three-day general admission passes ($199 + fees) and VIP passes ($365 + fees) for CHBP are available starting right now (Tuesday, Feb 24 at 9 a.m. PT). Additional ticket types, including single-day passes, will be released in the coming months.



Visit the CHBP website for complete pricing and programming information.