Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant, the council’s lone socialist and most senior member, announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election this year. Instead, she and her fighting movement will ditch electoralism and launch “Workers Strike Back,” a national campaign that aims to win better lives and conditions for workers, gains that Sawant claims so-called progressive elected leaders fail to deliver. She will also host a video broadcast premiering this summer, according to an op-ed she wrote for The Stranger.

Sawant’s departure marks the end of an era during which the council’s resident Trotskyist never let Seattle Democrats get away with their hand-wringing without an earful about the plight of the working class. But Sawant did more than own the libs: She helped win a $15 minimum wage for Seattle workers, she pushed the council to tax Amazon, and she championed renter protection after renter protection in her role as the Chair of the Renters’ and Sustainability Committee.

Despite her Thursday announcement, Sawant warned her many adversaries not to “mix their martinis just yet.” She’ll fight up to the buzzer for a rent control trigger law, a cap on late fees for overdue rents, and ending the use of credit checks in rental applications.

Those adversaries–from corporate landlords to civility-politics-obsessed Democrats–will finally have a chance at the seat in District 3 this November without Sawant’s name recognition, popularity among renters, and devoted volunteer base, all of which made her untouchable in re-election campaigns and even the recent recall.

So far, no socialist from Socialist Alternative, the Democratic Socialists of America, or elsewhere has announced a plan to carry on her lefty legacy in D3, potentially leaving Democrats to fight over who gets to finally turn her vacant seat blue.

Sawant is the fourth incumbent to announce she will not run again, trailing Council Members Lisa Herbold, Debra Juarez, and Alex Pedersen out the door. Out of seven seats up for re-election this year, only Council Member Andrew Lewis has launched a campaign to keep his job.

With so many empty seats, the balance of power on the council–currently three firm progressives, three swing votes, and three firm conservative could look completely different after November.

This is a developing story. I'll have more after her 11 am press conference.