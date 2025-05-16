Molly Moon Neitzel, owner of Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, was sitting next to fellow disgruntled neighbors in the second row at Seattle University’s Wycoff Auditorium. They were there for a community meeting with King County’s Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS), and were angry because the county had audaciously believed the Polyclinic building on Broadway could be made into a crisis center. Could they not see that their neighborhoods, Capitol Hill and First Hill, were in crisis?

Back in 2023, voters approved a $1.25 billion property-tax levy to create, fund, and run five 24/7 fully-staffed crisis centers, or places anyone, including the uninsured, could go for their mental health and substance disorder needs. The first opened in Kirkland last August. King County plans to open three more centers like it by 2030, and another center focused on youth.

Neitzel, cradling the microphone, has lived on Capitol Hill for 22 years, long enough to go from a party kid on one side and a mom on the other, she told the crowd. When she opened her ice cream shop 16 years ago, the hill was “thriving,” and it is now, of course, in “crisis.” Everyone in the room could surely agree the crisis center needed to exist, she says, they could even give a standing ovation to first responders working from Shoreline to White Center.

“Do they need to come to a neighborhood in absolute dire crisis for the last 5, 6, 7 years?” she asked.

“Yes!” a voice answered, thinking incorrectly it was a call and response.

“No they do not,” Neitzel said. “We are struggling. The businesses here are struggling. The residents are unsafe.”

As Seattle is where roughly 40 percent of the overall need is, according to emergency response data compiled by DCHS, the center would be a sort of keystone, if ever the county finds a place the city will have to ultimately sign off on it. Are you paying attention, Bruce?

One woman feared the 30,000 square foot building would become a “big hotel for people coming and going.” Another woman, Andrea, said when she moved to Capitol Hill six years ago, children were playing on its vibrant streets. Not anymore. Though, did something terrible happen five years ago?

“It is my backyard,” said a woman who had spent the entire Q&A portion thrusting her hand into the air and was finally able to speak. “I live a block away from the Polyclinic. What can we do to clean up and make our streets safer for the Pike and Pine businesses?”

This will not come easy.

Does a neighborhood in crisis need a crisis center? (I don’t know, is the Pope from Chicago?)

The perfect location seemingly fell into DCHS’ lap earlier this year when Optum, owner of the Polyclinic, told the agency about the building they soon planned to sell at 1145 Broadway, which is near Seattle University and a few blocks from Pike and Pine, a corridor that could use the help. Even better, it was already zoned as a medical facility. The building is also reachable by literally every form of transportation—well, not the ferry or planes, but you get the idea. Multiple freeways are right there. So is the light rail. Even the streetcar if you like transportation to be a little slow. And buses! Bike lanes, too! And, it’s walkable.

It’s also quite large, with the room for addiction specialists, substance use disorder professionals, and certified peer counselors. They’ll help with detox, withdrawal management, and providing medications. The goal is to have 16 beds for crisis stabilization where people can stay for up to 14 days, an observation unit with 24 recliner chairs where people can stay for 24 hours, and an urgent care clinic that will serve 30 people per day and everyone who walks in will be seen.

But fuck that, right? Last month, more than 80 residents and business owners signed a letter to District 3 Council Member Joy Hollingsworth complaining and handwringing about the site. They suggested downtown instead, where city and county officials could see it and evaluate its effectiveness, and totally not for personal reasons.

“Capitol Hill and First Hill have reached a saturation point regarding their capacity to manage the impacts associated with drug addiction and mental health crises,” the letter reads. “The addition of another facility here would exacerbate existing instability in neighborhoods already burdened by frequent violence, rampant drug activity, and severe pressures on local businesses and residents.”

The signatories included Stoup Brewing co-owners Brad Benson, Robyn Schumacher, and Lara Zahaba, Poquitos and Cafe Vita owner Deming Maclise, and Steven Severin, co-owner of Life of Mars, Neumos, Barboza, and the Runaway Bar.

Clearly, the way to solve a problem is not to keep pushing the issue (people) out of sight, out of mind and to work on solutions. (Take note, Mayor Bruce Harrell, Oh King of Sweeps). But in the Capitol Hill/First Hill area, cognitive dissonance is louder than the flight path.

Pike and Pine is where the crisis is, at least part of it. A crisis center is the place that people in crisis, and the first responders who serve them, don’t have.

Whether it will work is another question, but it’s not an issue of location. Concerned experts worry about the county’s overall plan: that it’s not low-barrier enough and that it won’t serve the most serious cases. A depressed young person who has friends and family can feasibly receive help here. The question, for them, is whether the people who are suffering publicly outside will walk in and get what they need from this approach. (If they do, great. If they don’t, the neighborhood need not fret—nothing’s changed.—nothing’s changed.) This is nice, not radical. But it’s still something that wasn’t there before, an opportunity. And at the Pike/Pine corridor, many think this kind of opportunity is sorely needed.

Sarah Dickmeyer, whose sister died from drug addiction, says there was a lot of talk during the meeting about Capitol Hill “struggling.”

“People are struggling—people on Capitol Hill are struggling,” she says. “Let’s be real, the same interests, the same impacts are going to be in every possible place. What we do not have is time.”

Susan McLaughlin, director of the Behavioral Health and Recovery Division at King County, said the people with severe mental illness and substance use disorders are not just already in the neighborhood, they’re being brought to the emergency centers at Swedish and Harborview Medical Center.

“Imagine a scenario where they can be brought to a place that is therapeutic, is welcoming, and that they can have immediate access to behavioral health specialists who can actually assess and treat them, do thorough discharge planning and make sure they are brought to that next place for ongoing care,”McLaughlin said.

Heather Venegas, who works for the Washington Recovery Alliance and directs the King County Recovery Coalition, has been sober for 31 years. In her life and work, she’s seen people fall through those gaps and die. In her view, it’s the windows that matter, the brief minutes and hours when someone is willing to accept help. When that window shuts, it may not open again for months, or ever.

“[The crisis center] would give us the opportunity—how wonderful is that—to be able to take someone in that window of willingness and save their life and get them where they need to go and treat them with kindness and respect and compassion,” Venegas says.

At the meeting on Thursday, Kelly Rider, DHCS director, said the crisis centers will do that.

What’s great about them, from the county’s perspective, is that the levy funds can provide holistic services that private insurance and Medicaid typically don’t cover. This leaves gaps the county can now fill, Rider said.

“The purpose of the crisis care center levy is to make sure that our funding for these places is robust enough that we can provide the wraparound care, the safety and security, the environment that is going to be successful,” Rider said.

First responders have told Rider again and again that when they’re helping someone in the throes of a mental health crisis, they often have three bad options to choose from: They can bring a person to the emergency room where they will wait for hours, to jail, chaotic and unhelpful, or nowhere, which solves nothing.

Kenny Stuart, President of the Seattle Fire Fighter’s Union, wrote in an email to The Stranger that from the fire fighter perspective, there’s plenty of outreach, just not enough places to receive people.

“Every day we respond and care for people experiencing these terrible problems,” Stuart writes. “A persistent problem has been the lack of ‘landing zones,’ facilities to take people to where they can get the short and long term care and treatment that they need.”

Jon Ehrenfeld, who manages the department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program, agrees that crisis centers are very much needed. Ehrenfeld says his team makes “near daily use” of the Downtown Emergency Service Center’s Crisis Solutions Center in the Chinatown-International District and the county’s first crisis center all the way out in Kirkland.

“They are absolutely essential resources for us and unquestionably provide comprehensive, trauma-informed, wraparound crisis services,” he wrote in an email to The Stranger. “In a similar vein, they are also extremely important tools for diverting our clients away from unneeded hospital stays, thereby helping reserve emergency departments for critical patients.”

Thai Nguyen, a peer health counselor who got into a full blown, heated post-meeting discussion with two adults in their 60s, flunked out of UW seven times, crumpling under the weight of repeated mental health crises. After getting help, he finally graduated and has been in the field 15 years.

“There’s a reason it has to be in our neighborhood,” he says. “I understand the complaints of the ongoing large-scale threats that we're having, but we need support. We don't need denial.”