There may be a Bruxit brewing.

Politicos spent the primary treating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s reelection as inevitable—and the institutional endorsements followed. But after Katie Wilson claimed almost 51 percent of the vote in the primary, some of those endorsements have started shifting.

The Stranger has confirmed that Port Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa, who backed Harrell in the primary, has switched to a dual endorsement of him and Wilson in the general. And it could be just the beginning. MLK Labor Council, our county’s union of unions, confirmed that they’re set to vote on changing its sole Harrell endorsement to a dual endorsement of both candidates next week.

We’ve also confirmed that Washington State Senator Yasmin Trudeau, former city councilmember Nick Licata, former labor leader Claude Burfect, and the Asian Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Empowerment (APACE) all plan to announce their sole support of Wilson.

Hasegawa, who is running unopposed for re-election to the port, said her decision was based on several factors, including her ongoing desire for collaboration with the city, what she believes best serves Seattle’s communities of color, immigrant communities, and working-class residents in light of recent federal developments, and a conversation with Wilson earlier this week.

“After she pulled off what many saw as a surprise win in the primary, she called me to discuss what collaboration between the city and the port can look like to create economic security for our communities. She wasn’t upset [that] I had endorsed Bruce in the primary and understands it’s not personal,” Hasegawa says. “That kind of grace is rare, especially in politics.”

It’s been even rarer on social media, where prominent Harrell endorsers like Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, have been slammed in recent weeks for sticking by the moderate incumbent, in what many see as a naked betrayal of progressivism.

With Wilson now hovering near 51% in an eight-candidate primary, she’s positioned as the clear frontrunner in the general. We asked Hasegawa if more politicos might follow suit.

“I can’t speak for what other electeds will decide. For me, it isn’t about choosing between two personalities, so much as leaning in to ensure the strongest future for our city. I keep thinking about the prices of groceries and childcare. It’s our responsibility to ensure Seattle’s a city where everyday people can afford to live, where families are supported, and the cost of living is within reach for all.”

As the first high-profile official to extend a dual endorsement to Wilson, Hasegawa addressed whether backing the mayoral candidate after her primary win might appear opportunistic.

“It would have been more convenient for me to keep my head down,” she says. “For me, this was about following my convictions…We as elected officials have to collaborate in good faith for better outcomes. That’s why I made my decision.” Hasegawa says.

It’s a decision Wilson sees as growing momentum for her campaign.

“I’m thrilled to have received the endorsement from Port Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa. This endorsement is especially meaningful to me as it’s coming from another working mom who’s run for public office. Toshiko’s work has been instrumental in creating and sustaining living wage jobs in the region, and we’re excited to partner with her on this work for the people of Seattle,” Wilson told The Stranger via text.

Additionally, Dustin Lambro, President of MLK Labor, said a motion for an endorsement of Wilson is set to come before the council at its August 20th delegate meeting, listed under “Unfinished Business.”

According to Lambro —following Harrell’s solo endorsement— the motion to endorse Wilson was first introduced earlier this year, withdrawn by its sponsor, and later postponed until August. Once before the council, such motions are the property of the full body rather than the individual who proposed them. Approval by a two-thirds majority would result in a rare dual endorsement, adding Wilson to the organisation’s earlier backing of Harrell.

Crystal Fincher, a local political consultant and host of the Hacks & Wonks podcast, says that while a dual endorsement isn’t a full abandonment of Harrell, it is an acknowledgement that worker’s interests can also be served by Wilson.

“A dual endorsement is saying that labor’s interests could be represented by either him or Katie Wilson — and maybe it’s wise to be aligned with where Seattle workers actually are,” says Fincher.

Fincher says that the primary results showed that workers across the city preferred Wilson.

“The [results aren’t] necessarily a statement that Harrell is anti-worker, but it is a statement that Wilson is pro-worker. Sometimes endorsements happen before people really know a candidate or their platform. Now that folks have gotten a better look at Wilson — what she’s running on, how she’s showing up — some are reevaluating. A dual endorsement says, ‘The people we’re fighting for see themselves in her, too. Are we aligned with that?’” Fincher says.

Wilson had already received a notable endorsement from PROTEC17, the largest union of city workers. The local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is also set to vote on an endorsement of Wilson at their August 26th general meeting (which is anyone’s guess how that goes).

Hasegawa may be the first to cross the line, but for every progressive elected, the moment of choice has arrived: your move.