15. YOU TOO, SHALL PASS: …If the gatekeeper permits.

The Beyond

At the risk of a hot take, here's something I've realized after many Halloweens spent watching giallo films: If you think you want to see an Argento flick, what you're actually looking for is Fulci.

No shade to Argento—he's a master of style and atmosphere. (He might've even invented bisexual lighting by accident.) But Lucio Fulci delivered giallo at its best: His films are psychological, stylish, and, most importantly, brutal. Fulci told killer stories that aren't mired in misogyny or aesthetics, and he did it all with a fraction of Argento's budget and audience. Fulci's practical effects were grotesque and imaginative. (If melting faces or eyeball-chewing spiders aren't your thing, steer clear of his 1981 film The Beyond.)

The film shrieks to life with an old-timey, sepia-tinted crucifixion scene and grows gnarlier from there. When chill New Yorker Liza inherits an old New Orleans hotel (cool), she's startled to discover that it's a gateway to hell (not cool). Don't poke the portal, by the way: The hotel's maintenance workers fall off the roof and have their eyeballs gouged out by reanimated corpses.

Liza's neighbor Emily, a luminous and seemingly not-entirely-human blind woman, might be the only character who understands the hotel's past. With her German Shepherd service dog Dicky by her side, Emily plays a haunting piano motif that complements Fabio Frizzi's eerie, atmospheric synth soundscapes. (Word of warning: In the hell-realm of The Beyond, even the dog can't be trusted.)

Then, in a scene so drawn-out it's almost laughable, a man is paralyzed and has his face—eyes included—devoured by a swarm of spiders. Yeah, there's a lot of "eye stuff" in this film. Fulci might've been making a statement about vision and blindness and witnessing evil, but The Beyond is so drenched in a surreal, dreamy Southern haze that its deeper meaning doesn't need to be named. It washes over you. The Beyond is a somatic experience; it's a film that chills your bones while making you sweat.

I won’t spoil the ending entirely, but it drives my point home. Imagine spending eternity trapped in a painting of Hell—not the real thing, but close enough. A gateway to nothing. A bleak, gray wasteland that stretches endlessly in every direction. That's true terror.

