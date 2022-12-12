Boooooo. Self-described comedian Dave Chappelle brought Elon Musk up on stage at a show last night in San Francisco, and the crowd gave him a solid booing, which you can watch in multiple videos here. I don’t know why this crowd booed, they bought tickets to see one of the worst people on Earth and they got to see two!

What really happened to Grant Wahl? The sports journalist was in Qatar, covering the World Cup when he collapsed during a match. He reportedly had been battling a respiratory infection for several days, but his brother suspects foul play since Grant had been vocal about supporting LGBTQ+ equality and investigating labor abuses. A photojournalist also “died suddenly” of unspecified causes at the World Cup, and a security guard is in critical condition after falling from a concourse.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

One of the Lockerbie bombers has been arrested. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was charged for his role in the 1988 bombing, and yesterday US officials announced they have him in custody. The bombers placed explosives in luggage, destroying the plane over Scotland and killing 270.

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver hit a pedestrian near the Safeway in Rainier Valley on Sunday night, sending them to the hospital. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, this was the last person to be injured or killed on the road.

It’s not your imagination. Angry rhetoric towards LGBTQ+ people (particularly transgender people) has grown even worse than usual in the past year. There have been 12 times as many reported incidents this year as there were in 2020. Just speaking from my own perspective, as someone who writes extensively about queer history: In the past, whenever queer liberation makes a few advances, it’s always been met by an equally powerful backlash. We’ve had a pretty good run over the last two decades, probably the best period for queer liberation in the last few centuries, and I’m dreading what’s about to happen.

Here comes awards season. The LA Film Critics Association named Tár and Everything Everywhere All at Once best pictures of 2022 Sunday night. Other nods went to Triangle of Sadness, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, and Pinocchio (the del Toro one, not the Pauly Shore one).

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver hit a pedestrian near the traffic circle at Northwest 58th Street and 17th Avenue Northwest in Ballard, two neighborhood greenways, on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, this was the last person to be injured or killed on the road.

Why would you even think you’re allowed to do this? Fans of the great outdoors who headed up to a ski resort this weekend just decided to park wherever they felt like it, including on the highway. Officials have asked them to please not. I think my favorite response is from this person who asked the Department of Transportation to solve the parking problem by replacing the wilderness with a parking garage, and also to… make the mountain bigger???

Congestion at the summit of US 2 Stevens Pass: illegally parked vehicles are blocking lanes and that’s a problem. WSP is on site but in the meantime this is a huge safety issue and unnecessary burden to our crews and responders. Do not park in the highway. pic.twitter.com/ajvCJAUn2C — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 10, 2022

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver hit a pedestrian at right next to Hing Hay park at Maynard Avenue South and South King Street in the ID on Friday night, sending them to the hospital. They were one of at least thirteen people walking and biking who were injured by drivers on Friday. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, these were the last people to be injured or killed on the road.

LOL, and also LMAO. Remember that time in our lives when suddenly and briefly a bunch of extremely random celebrities were trying to get us to buy NFTs? Welp, now they’re being sued for failing to disclose their financial stake in a company selling them. Everyone’s an art critic!

That was a close one. A kayaker in Bellingham nearly had an extremely bad time this weekend, instead of just a very bad time. This is a timely reminder of just how many safety precautions are necessary when getting in the water at this time of year, from proper wetsuits to strobe beacons to radio transmitters. Be careful out there! I do not want to write your obit!

#Breaking @USCG Bellingham crew rescues 60yo overturned kayaker from 46-degree water in Bellingham Bay. Survivor used hand-held VHF radio to call for help, in stable condition when transferred to EMS ashore. Follow for full story.#AlwaysReady #PaddleSmart pic.twitter.com/ucl0bWmP2l — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 10, 2022

Drivers got violent this weekend. A woman rolled her car over in Fauntleroy on Sunday morning after witnesses say she reached for a coffee cup while driving. She was extracted from the car and sent to the hospital. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully this was the last person to be injured or killed on the road.

This is awful and we will probably do absolutely nothing to prevent it from happening again. A massive oil spill in Kansas has so far released more than a half million gallons of oil. The Keystone Pipeline’s owners, TC Energy, claim to have contained the spill, but it’s unclear if they intend to clean it up or just leave it there. They have not identified the cause.

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver careened down an embankment near Second Southwest and Olson Place on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, this was Seattle’s last car crash.

Meet the new mayor of LA. Karen Bass, a close Obama ally, was sworn in by Kamala Harris this weekend. She narrowly defeated gross oligarch Rick Caruso in the mayoral election, and will have her work cut out for her: she’s pledged to put 17,000 unhoused people into homes in her first year, which is a good start, but that accounts for less than a quarter of the county’s estimated unhoused population.

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver in Vancouver, WA fled from police who were trying to stop him for suspected drunk driving early Sunday morning. The suspect crashed into a car being driven by a 58-year-old man, killing him. Fortunately, WSDOT has set a goal of zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully this was the last person to be injured or killed on the road.

Oh, we know. I wouldn’t say I’m surprised to hear what Garak wanted to do to Bashir, but it’s nice to have it confirmed.

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver hit local runner Matt Hall this weekend while he was jogging along the Missing Link, which has remained unfinished due to pressure from Teamsters Union Local 174, Ballard Terminal Railroad, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, and other nearby industry groups. Fortunately, SDOT is currently conducting a review of their goal of having zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, this was the last person to be injured or killed on the road.

Well, nothing lasts forever. A newly-discovered ancient Roman cemetery may not be around for much longer. Thieves have been carrying away pieces of the site, which is located in the middle of an apartment construction site in Gaza City.

Drivers got violent this weekend. Five people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after they crashed their cars in Kent. Fortunately, WSDOT has set a goal of zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully these were the last people to be injured or killed on the road.

Brittney Griner seems to be doing well, all things considered. The recently-freed WNBA star appears to be in good health now that she’s back home, and she has expressed an eagerness to reconnect with folks. Of her 18-hour flight back, she spent 12 hours engaged in conversation with officials and flight crew. Maybe now we can have a conversation about how women athletes are forced to take on more hazardous work, like playing in dangerous countries, because they’re only paid a fraction of what men get.

Drivers got violent this weekend. The headlights operated by a driver in Kelso blinded another driver on Friday night, causing the second driver to careen his car down an embankment. He was sent to the hospital with multiple injuries. Fortunately, WSDOT has set a goal of zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, these were the last people to be injured or killed on the road.

Drivers got violent this weekend. A driver crashed their car through the front of a middle school in Bonney Lake on Saturday night, causing significant damage. Fortunately, WSDOT has set a goal of zero serious traffic injuries, so hopefully, this was the last middle school to be injured or killed.

Remembering Kevin Conroy. Actor Kevin Conroy passed away a few weeks ago. He was the voice of Batman for thirty years, and there’s a reason he was so good at it, from his intensive training to his love of fans to his surprising real-life similarity to the character. I just posted a new video about his amazing life story: