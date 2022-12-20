All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.

And east of the Rockies: Our friends are getting hit with an extreme storm that "will produce blinding snow, heavy rain and howling winds," and a cold blast of temperature reaching minus-30 in some places, says WaPo. They are saying many places across the US will see the coldest December temperatures in 30 years.

Also hitting freezing temperatures: Is Seattle's housing market. According to Axios, aspiring homeowners may have a better chance of getting the house of their dreams as Seattle-area home values fell 5% over the last six months. Shit is still expensive as hell, but we're doing better than the rest of the country where home prices only fell 0.5%.

Rotting in the airport after your flight got delayed? Now you can pick up a free book in one of two new Little Free Libraries set up in Sea-Tac Airport. According to KUOW, Sea-Tac is one of the first international airports to have such a library and its stewards say they will keep offerings diverse by sending in books by BIPOC authors purchased from BIPOC-owned stores, free of charge. I still think there's going to be a lot of John Grisham in that library.

6.4 earthquake rocks northern California: The quake hit around 2:30 am just west-southwest of Ferndale, hitting a depth of 10 miles, reports NBC News. No injuries have been reported, but over 70,000 utility customers in Humboldt County didn't have power as of 6 am this morning and officials are reporting "widespread damage" to roads and homes in the area.

People aren't buying pot: For the first time since it's been legalized, cannabis sales are down by 8% this year, reports the Seattle Times. It's part of a national contraction trend in legacy markets like California, Colorado, and Oregon, where sales have been on the decline since July 2021. But a rep for state's Liquor and Cannabis board told the Times that this dip is "really sales returning to normal growth as more people returned to in-person work." Maybe everyone is just doing ketamine now?

Sad: Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop is no more. After the less than a year, the Fremont venue shut its doors for good on Monday, reports MyBallard. The owners announced the news on Ronette's IG page, saying that they "each have other things in our lives that we need to focus on and have decided Ronette's is not going to be a long term project for us right now." R.I.P.

But there's still time for Ballard's Cycle Dogs: The vegan spot will close if they don't reach their $35,000 GoFundMe goal. Throw them a couple (several!) bucks to help them keep their doors open.

Vulture caused a stir with their "nepo baby" package: For the uninitiated, a "nepo(tism) baby" is purposefully derogatory word to refer to an entertainer of some sort who got a leg up because one or both of their parents were famous actors/directors/musicians/producers, etc. Many a nepo baby has protested the term, but I think it's fun.

In economic news: Congress dropped a $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government through the majority of 2023 in an attempt to avert a government shutdown, reports Washington Post. Read more about what the bill contains over at the Post (it's a gift link, you're welcome), but lawmakers only have until the end of Friday to pass the measure and if there's anything Congress loves to do its take its freaking time.

And in Twitter news: Rumor has it that embattled CEO Elon Musk is "actively" searching for someone to replace him. Imagine learning that you can't buy people's respect and admiration in such a public (and embarrassing) way.

A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman for her role as a secretary of an SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp: Irmgard Furchner was alleged to have "aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office," reports NPR. Furchner received a two-year suspended sentence and told the court she regretted being at Stutthof at the time.

Yesterday: Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that they planned to address the state's "gun-violence epidemic" with two firearm safety measures. More from KOMO:

The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session was a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second proposal was a bill to ensure gun manufacturers and dealers "must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals."

My state of mind right now: Wish I could be as free as this balloon.

