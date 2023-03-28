Most federal oversight of Seattle Police Department may end: Today Seattle city officials and the Department of Justice are expected to ask a federal judge to declare SPD a "transformed organization" and to release the department from more than a decade of federal oversight, according to the Seattle Times. In 2011, civil rights investigators found a pattern of officers using excessive force, often against members of the BIPOC community. However, the city and DOJ say U.S. District Judge James Robart should find that the department is mostly all better now, citing "model" use-of-force policies, some great data collection, community participation, and civilian oversight.

The areas where the department might run into some trouble involve "crowd control, including tactics and use-of-force, and the key issue of officer accountability," reports the Times. Also, there's the whole ongoing racial disparities in use-of-force and investigative stops thing. But the policies. Those are really good stuff, judge.

Microsoft lays off another 559 workers from their Bellevue and Redmond operations, according to KOMO. Since January, the tech giant has laid off about 2,740 people. More layoffs are expected for multiple tech companies, including Amazon and Meta.

The sunrise was pretttttty today:

And another great thing about the capital gains tax: Fisher Investments announced the company will move its headquarters from Clark County, WA to Plano, Texas in protest of the Washington State Supreme Court's decision to uphold the capital gains tax. Fisher Investments is a multibillion dollar money management firm named for former CEO Ken Fisher. The move was reported in the Columbian, and the final headquarters were later confirmed by the Dallas Morning News. The company didn't announce any layoffs associated with the move.

In 2019, Fisher lost clients after he made sexist remarks and tweeted that his least favorite president was Abraham Lincoln. He also moved himself to Texas "a few years ago." Anyway. Love a sexist, racist billionaire throwing a hissy fit over taxes. Let's pass a state income tax.

A Seattle Police officer allegedly solicited sex from an undercover detective posing as a pair of underage sex workers, DivestSPD reports. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability published a report on the incident Friday. The report included text messages exchanged between the officer and the detective. Credit to the officer, as in one exchange he said, "I don’t think I can mess with under 18." But then he texted, "Where y’all at?"

The officer, Cleades Robinson, resigned from SPD before the department could fire him. The Office of Accountability found it hard to believe he wasn't trying to solicit sex when he used sex work slang such as "QV," which is short for "quick visit." The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to charge the officer, however, because it did not believe it could prove a felony case.

EXCLUSIVE: SPD officer Cleades Robinson responded to an ad posted by a KCSO undercover vice operation targeting juvenile sex trafficking https://t.co/hvDwSUdGrk — DivestSPD (@DivestSPD) March 27, 2023

The King County Council will meet today again to discuss sending people to a jail in Des Moines, WA due to staffing shortages at the county's jails. At the last council meeting, advocates raised concerns about the regional South Correctional Entity, also known as SCORE. People who spoke at the public hearing criticized SCORE's for-profit medical provider, NaphCare. Last week, the council postponed a vote to contract with SCORE because they wanted more time to examine the issue. King County Executive Dow Constantine said he wanted the council to decide by end of March.

Honestly, I hope the council postpones another week. If Constantine isn't meeting your needs, council members, why are you settling for him?

France is incredible: People continue to protest over President Macron raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. More than a million people joined the protests last Thursday, according to the BBC. Police arrested about 457 people and also reported about 441 injuries to officers. About 13,000 officers are expected to be on the streets as the country enters its 10th day of mass protests and strikes. These protests are almost as powerful as Ken Fisher's decision to move his company's headquarters from Washington to Texas over the capital gains tax.

More protests are expected across France in opposition to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.



Hugh Schofield is in Paris for #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/ELtsOXy8aM pic.twitter.com/bCVXeG4wlN — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 28, 2023

At least 39 people are dead after a fire at a migrant detention facility south of the U.S. border, according to the Washington Post. The fire broke out a little before 10 pm Monday. Sixty-eight men from Central and South America were staying in the building. In addition to the people who died, the fire injured the other 29 migrants held at the facility. The Post called the blaze "one of the deadliest tragedies in years involving foreigners crossing Mexico to reach the United States."

Elon Musk and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Idea: In his latest attempt to suffocate Twitter to death, Musk now declares that a person's For You page will now only show verified accounts. And to be verified, people must pay $84 a year, according to CNN. The new policy starts April 15. A significant portion of Twitter's ad base left the platform after Musk took over in October. Musk thinks he can shift from relying on advertising dollars to subscriptions. Honestly, the idea is adorable. I want to scoop him up and read him a bedtime story all about the world of print journalism.

One person killed six people in 14 minutes in the Nashville school shooting. Cops identified victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney; all 9 years old. The adults were Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. The shooter was a former student, according to the Associated Press. Law enforcement officers are still investigating a motive, but investigators found detailed plans about the shooting, including a hand-drawn map. Melt the guns.

Don't forget to touch grass today: I know it's only Tuesday, but it feels like this week might be a long one. I included an extra song.