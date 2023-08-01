Happy Election Day! As of this morning, only 18.5% of registered King County voters are celebrating. If you're not one of the 18.5%, then you must drop your ballot in a drop box near you TODAY by 8 pm. Not registered? No ballot? No problem: Here's what to do. And here's who to vote for.

PACs flush with aristocrat cash are hoping left-leaning voters sit out Seattle’s City Council election tomorrow, giving more regressive candidates the unearned momentum of a primary win.



There are consequences for letting this happen. — Shaun Scott 🌹🤝 (@eyesonthestorm) August 1, 2023

And what a beautiful voting day: High of 80 degrees today, and sunset expected at about 8:45 pm. Take a golden hour stroll to your nearest drop box.

Drug ordinance rises from the ashes: Yesterday, Mayor Bruce Harrell released his new ordinance criminalizing public drug use and possession. The ordinance promises to prioritize treatment, and Harrell told cops to make diverting someone for treatment or services the standard. The bill included a line about recognizing both the "real" and the "perceived" dangers of public drug use. Appreciate Harrell for indulging our fantasies. I'll have more on that bill later this morning.

Speaking of drugs and bills: People with a Washington felony drug conviction from prior to 2021 may be entitled to some money from the state. Anyone who might qualify can go check out the newly launched Blake Refund Bureau website.

Washington child welfare workers want boss fired: Members of the Washington Federation of State Employees called on Gov. Jay Inslee to fire the head of the Department of Children Youth and Families, Secretary Ross Hunter, according to KING 5. The unionized workers launched a vote of no confidence against Hunter, which ends mid-August. Worker frustrations include "unmanageable caseloads, high staff turnover and unsafe working conditions."

Also, watch Hannah's coverage today of the city council's vote on rent control. She's got a little reading material for you in preparation.

City Council will vote on @cmkshama’s rent control trigger law today. After the policy failed in committee last month, I hope council members will just say they don’t like rent control (or this version) instead of whine abt strategy when council is about to get more conservative pic.twitter.com/USZPQRIhuw — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) August 1, 2023

Islamic Center of Federal Way needs help: The Federal Way mosque posted photos of two men burglarizing the center. The men stole charitable donations. The mosque asked for help identifying the two people.

Inflation drives up pet surrenders: People can't afford their pets, which means we may be headed into a recession, according to a story in the Seattle Times. Seattle's animal shelters swell with strays and pets dropped off by owners. Pet tax credit now!

Lynnwood man pleads guilty to Jan 6 charges: Tucker Weston, 34, entered guilty pleas for two felonies, assault on a federal officer and civil disorder, according to MyNorthwest. Sounds like he shoved a cop and destroyed some media equipment.

A China zoo protests a little too much: The Hangzhou Zoo denies it put humans in sun bear costumes after a video of one of the zoo's bears went viral. But honestly, after watching the video, I get it.

This is a real bear, not a human dressed in costumes! A four-year-old Malayan sun bear named Angela in a Hangzhou zoo went viral on China's social media as a video showed the world's smallest bear standing upright and waving to tourists just like a human. pic.twitter.com/Azv2tTVJhv August 1, 2023

Angus Cloud, Fezco on Euphoria, dead at 25: One of the stars of the hit HBO series, Cloud, died Monday at his Oakland home, according to People. Officials did not release a cause of death.

Trump overdraws: The former president's campaign is spending more than it's raising, with about $53.8 million raised compared to about $57 million spent, according to Politico. One of the largest expenses? Legal consulting. Lol.

US fights off elimination in Women's World Cup: We looked "shaky" against Portugal but managed to prevent them from a last-minute goal, according to the Associated Press.

Boygenius played the Gorge this weekend and Brittne Lunniss went to cover it. Originally I planned on ending with a Boygenius song, but I don't want to start my morning with wrenching sobs. So I'm going to swap to something from Carly Rae Jepsen's new album. She keeps dropping bangers.