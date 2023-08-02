The first batch of election results put all incumbents in city races in the lead. District 6 Council Member Dan Strauss even claimed 51% of the votes. District 2 Council Member Tammy Morales almost cracked 50 (48%). And District 7 Council Member Andrew Lewis got 40%. As expected, Joy Hollingsworth leads District 3 (40%), and, less expected, Maren Costa leads District 1 with 29%. And though Cathy Moore is leading over progressive ChrisTiana ObeySumner by 10% for District 5, expect that gap to narrow as more votes are counted. Forward-thinking citizens never rush to the box.

Council Member Teresa Mosqueda's run for an open King County Council got off to a great start. She claimed 55% of the votes. As for Proposition 1, it seems our county is fine (thank you) with a tax increase that would improve services for veterans and seniors (a whopping 70% of the first drop). To learn more about last night, go here: "The Results Are In and The Stranger's Still Got It!"

What is this? Danny Westneat attempting to read the pulse of the city from last night's results? What does it say, you old bean? "With Sawant era ending, voters don’t seem in the mood for drama." There is, of course, one reason why Westneat does not like Sawant: She never gave the rich even an inch. She only represented the poor, those who are struggling to pay rent, those who want an end to low and stagnant wages. This sort of thing will not do. This is just drama.

Brandi Kruse always got something to say: "This is exactly why reasonable Seattle Democrats need to stop trying to ingratiate themselves to the activist fringe. They are never going to support you. No matter how progressive you try to be to please them. Try catering to people who scream less." She wants more balance and less of this drama.

We just experienced the sixth driest July on record. The month almost had no rain at all. And August appears to be in the mood to break some records of its own. Let's hope September brings an end to this long stretch of heat and dryness. But even if it does, even if the clouds return and the sun goes away, it will make no real difference for the whole world, which, as you know, is pretty much on fire thanks to all of those cars people refuse to stop buying and driving everywhere.

When Starbucks is not busy attacking its union organizers, it's making a whole lot of money. And particularly in China, which, when combined with sales in North America, accounts for 61% of its worldwide revenue. Clearly, there's enough money to go around. Starbucks' workers could and should get more for their hard work. But saying this is a no-no. It's just making drama.

And now, Vivian has news of a sandwich shop. Take it away, Vivian: HoneyHole has a new owner. Kristin Rye and her husband Patrick sold the beloved Capitol Hill sandwich shop to general manager Evan Bramer just weeks after current and former employees accused her of treating them like garbage, as reported by The Stranger, Eater and Capitol Hill Seattle blog. The Ryes bought HoneyHole from the original owners in 2021 and did not respond to a request for comment.

Bramer wants to repair the damage done to HoneyHole’s reputation, which seriously hurt its bottom line. He said average daily revenue fell by $2,000 after The Stranger’s article, and business hasn’t fully picked up since. But under Bramer’s leadership, managers have invited back employees Kristen Rye fired and some who quit over her alleged behavior, including Morning Lead Noelle Perera, who first talked to The Stranger in May. Perera said the employees who stuck around believe in HoneyHole and want to see it survive. Bramer is also reopening the shop’s Jefferson location as Beck’s Bar and Grill after an electrician fixes the shop’s persistently flickering overhead lights. It’s not sandwiches, but it’s sandwich-adjacent, he said. Think burgers and beer.

Say it ain't so, Lizzo: You did not body-shame your former dancers? How is that even possible? But that's what the suit filed yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court is saying about you, the queen of the body-positive movement. And you're also accused of forcing those former dancers to do certain things in a strip club. This is such sad news. The lawyer representing the former dancers, Ron Zambrano: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Some people are saying this bear in a Chinese zoo just ain't the real deal. What they see instead is a human in a motherfucking costume you can buy for $10.95 on Amazon (comes with growling and grunt sounds). What do I see? Kind of you to ask. Well, it does look a little fake when it's standing, but not when it's on all fours. I'm on the real side on this one.

That Trump was indicted again. This time for attempting a coup on January 6, 2020. Amazingly, he wanted to be president for life. Amazingly, he is still running for president. Amazingly, his party, which represents a large part of white America, still supports him. That said, the former president has to make yet another trip to the court. This time on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the hell no. Straight up. She will not debate about the state's revision of what the great reggae band Burning Spear called "the days of slavery." Do you remember them? Cause if you do, then you know for sure they were not the days of job training.

Let's end AM with a euro-pop cover of the Afrobeats hit "Calm Down":