Weather: A dense fog warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until the sun breaks through around 10 am. Look both ways when you cross the street, and use low beams if you’re driving. Today, expect a high around 45 degrees, and a low of 35 degrees tonight. Thursday’s cloudy and Friday brings a 30 percent chance of rain, increasing to 80 percent in the evening ahead of a wet weekend.

🌫️ Dense fog and areas of freezing fog have developed around the Puget Sound once again this morning. Be sure to slow down, use your low beams, and give yourself plenty of time on the road. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ftcJvlVeFM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 4, 2024

Tammy Morales resigns from Seattle City Council: Morales, who defeated Tanya Woo won re-election to her seat last year, is resigning effective January 6th. Morales announced her resignation two days after Alexis Mercedes Rinck was sworn in. Morales said the "hostile" culture of this council caused her “mental and physical well-being to deteriorate." This dashes hopes for starting the year with two progressives on the Council.

BREAKING: Council Member Tammy Morales has resigned. pic.twitter.com/ZpKaUulAIP — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) December 4, 2024

Edmonds police officer arrested in Lynnwood: Officer Melinda Leen, 35, driving off duty and wanting to make her Subaru look even tougher, flashed a pistol at another driver in a fit of road rage this Monday. The driver called Lynnwood police, who promptly detained and arrested Leen. Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said Leen, who has not been charged with a crime but could face second-degree assault charges, is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The said news: Seattle attorney Rory O'Sullivan announced his candidacy for the position of City Attorney today. O'Sullivan has a background in legal aid, fighting landlords, and pushing for public fundings for elections. He dislikes just about everything current Seattle City Attorney has done in her time in office and can't wait to see someone—even if it isn't him—replace her.

ICYMI: On Black Friday, Activists with Apples Against Apartheid protested Apple’s relationship with human rights abuses in Gaza and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the company’s store in University Village. Alex Garland has more here.

Voodoo Doughnuts opens in Capitol Hill next week: It’s bright pink, on Pine, open 24 hours a day, and full of doughnuts in an already doughnut-y neighborhood. The Portland-based company is planning a grand opening next Tuesday and said the first 50 people in line will get an “exclusive gift.” (Do you think it’s a doughnut?)

Alleged worms be damned, the show must go on: I never expected to hear from FOB Sushi again after TikToker Keith Lee claimed it served him worm-infested sashimi, but it's reopened with a clean bill of public health. After Keith's video, FOB denied the allegations in an Instagram post testifying to its safety standards. According to FOB, the “worm” Lee’s followers saw was actually the elastic tissues in the fish snapping when Lee touched it with his chopsticks. Still, FOB voluntarily shut down for two weeks. When Public Health - Seattle and King County visited nine days in, it granted the restaurant the highest possible “excellent” rating for the second time since January. The real worm in the ointment here is, well, when I think “FOB Sushi,” I think “wormwormwormwormwormworm.” I doubt I’m the only one. It’s hard to come back from that.

That was fast: Martial law lasted only six hours in South Korea yesterday. Now the country’s unpopular President Yoon Suk Yeol faces the music. Members of the opposition party have moved to impeach him over his undemocratic attempt to stifle dissent and quash political scandals involving his wife and cabinet. Unions have threatened to strike if he does not step down. Thousands have held vigils in Seoul asking for his resignation.

CEO of UnitedHealthcare insurance killed: The New York Post reports a masked man shot Brian Thompson, 50, in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan and fled on a bike at about 6:46 am Eastern. Sources told the paper the shooter wasn’t a guest and it is “unclear if he had other business there.”

Israel kills more Gazans: The Gazan Health Ministry says the Israeli military killed 30 Palestinians and wounded another 84 in the last 24 hour reporting period. Al Jazeera reports the humanitarian situation is worsening ahead of the second winter of the war. The UN estimates billions in damage since October 7, 2023, and says Gaza will need the largest post-war reconstruction plan since WWII.

A big day for trans rights: After months of intense legal preparation, the ACLU’s Chase Strangio became the first openly transgender attorney to argue a case before the US Supreme Court: United States v. Skrmetti, a legal challenge to Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for kids. It's tremendously important and asks if banning such care is a violation of the Equal Protection clause. (I wrote about this and more the week of the election). CNN reported the crowd outside the Court this morning is by far the largest crowd since its term began in October.

This is the transgender lawyer from the ACLU who will argue before the Supreme Court that underage children should be allowed to undergo life-altering surgeries (castration, chest binders, horomones etc.).



This "person" argues even two year olds know they should be trans. pic.twitter.com/HH5ne4EXiI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 3, 2024

Thnks fr th Mmrs: Americans had three beautiful days with the idea of Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Drug Enforcement Agency, before the Florida sheriff got cold feet and told us he’s not ready for that level of commitment. I don’t expect any Chad to follow through, but it’s really for the best. Like most of Trump’s picks for senior government positions, Chronister was an oddball, outsider choice with the wrong experience and few friends in Washington, which would have made him dependent on the president’s favor. Trump’s people didn’t even like him because he enforced COVID-19 regulations during the pandemic.

More nom news: Trump is reconsidering his nominee for Defense Secretary, Fox News host and military veteran Pete Hegseth, and may replace him with Republican arch-villain Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis. At least six Republican senators worry about Hegseth's alleged drinking problem and mistreatment of women. NBC reports Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee are also in the running.

No homo? Victor Willis, straight Village Person and co-writer of “Y.M.C.A.,” says both Trump and gays have the right to enjoy his song, but he’ll sue the jockstrap off any news agency that refers to it as a “gay anthem.” In a Facebook post defending Trump’s continued use of the song (and the millions of dollars its made with the renewed interest), Willis denied his song was gay. Legally, he's the sole lyricist, and explained people just assume it's gay because his writing partner, Jacques Morali, was gay and members of the Village People were gay and gay people have read it as being about gay life for decades (“get your minds out of the gutter,” Willis wrote). Enjoy this straight video. Nothing gay about it, not even the leather daddy. These guys are just hanging out with the boys straight-style. This is straight. (Here's an article from the Library of Congress on how "Y.M.C.A." became a g** a*****)