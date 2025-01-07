Goooood morning: Boring weather today. Mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. Honestly, if the clouds want to stay relevant they should consider freshening up their style a bit.

Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr fires cop: The Stranger broke the news yesterday that Rahr fired Seattle Police Department (SPD) Officer Kevin Dave for hitting and killing 23-year-old college student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023. Dave remained on payroll for almost two years as first the criminal investigation into Davve took place, and through the subsequent internal disciplinary investigation by the Office of Police Accountability. Kandula's death caused outrage not only due to Dave's driving 74 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone—and the fact that SPD had hired him despite a sketchy driving history—but because of former Seattle Police Union Vice President Daniel Auderer's comments about Kandula's "limited value" which were caught on body camera and later made public. Rahr fired Auderer last year.

Seattle doubles speed cameras in school zones: The City plans to install 19 new speed cameras across Seattle school zones to catch and penalize speeders, according to KOMO. Check out the full list of places the Seattle Department of Transportation plans to add the suckers.

Seattle cops union trying to hide stuff: The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) has appealed a decision in a lawsuit it filed against DivestSPD to prevent the City from revealing the name of an officer involved in multiple complaints—despite winning the lawsuit. This is 'cause SPOG wants a judge to rule that the City of Seattle should not be allowed to release the names of officers accused of a whole host of bad behavior. SPOG wants a categorical injunction. The ask from SPOG is ridiculous, in particular because the police union contract sets such a high bar for proving cops committed certain offenses, including lying and bias, and this would further shroud the disciplinary process in secrecy.

City Year program manager arrested for child rape: King County Prosecutors charged a City Year program manager at South Shore PreK-8 and Aki Kurose Middle School with child rape after he allegedly had sex with a 13 year old who he tutored, according to the Seattle Times. Seattle Public Schools is reexamining its affiliation with City Year, an AmeriCorps-funded program that assists teachers and sends additional staff to schools.

Ballard High graduate Jean Smart wins a Golden Globe: The star of "Hacks" won a Golden Globe Sunday night, and we're so proud of her. Genuinely, I always thought Smart was born and raised in the South or something, I love that she's from here.

All the single men: According to the latest numbers from FYI Guy, in 2023 Seattle had one of the highest ratios of single men to single women among the largest US cities. The ratio part is kind of meaningless, because you know, gay people exist, as do bi and pansexuals, so who knows what this actually means for the dating scene. But still, good to know that if you are rejected by a random tech bro, just know, there are plenty more single ones where that one came from.

Meta switches to community notes system: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to shift away from third-party fact checkers to a community notes system across Meta platforms. Zuck called fact checkers "too politically biased." Though, he admitted that with this move away from content moderation more harmful content will make its way onto Meta platforms. The plan comes as President Donald Trump's return to office date creeps ever closer, and as CNN points out, Trump has never been a big fan of fact checking, which tends to reflect unfavorable on him when he says false stuff such as, "I won the 2020 election." While this is likely politically motivated, I honestly think it's fine. It's not like in life we have fact checkers. I believed a lot of dumb stuff for way too long, like that thing where if you hand is bigger than your face you have cancer. Pushes your hand into your face. Fucking got 'em.

The CDC announces first US death from bird flu: A person in Louisiana died of bird flu on January 6 (seriously cursed day, everyone). The disease still has not made the leap to spreading person-to-person, which would be very bad. So far there have been 66 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans since 2024, and the cost of eggs is skyrocketing. Here is a good fact sheet from the CDC about this disease.

Pardoning Proud Boys: The former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, asked Trump to pardon him. Tarrio faces 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy related to his role orchestrating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to the Guardian. Trump has promised pardons for January 6 rioters to start the first hour he takes office.

