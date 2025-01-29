Look, I’d love to assure you that we’re not living in hell. But let’s be honest, can anyone really tell the difference at this point?

Flooding the Zone: Trump’s attacks on the less than 1% of transgender people in the U.S. continue unabated. Yesterday, he signed an executive order ending gender-affirming care for youth. For a deeper dive into how harmful this order is, check out this piece by The Stranger’s Vivian McCall. The language in this order is wild, friends. My partner can’t get over their claim that there are “countless children begging to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to nurture their children through breastfeeding.” You know, a totally common childhood dream! Court challenges have already begun, with more expected to follow. This is a good time to remember that "flooding the zone" is literally Stephen Miller's strategy on domestic policy. The point is to overwhelm us with extreme actions, so we're spread too thin to respond to everything.

Fork in the Road: Trump continues his agenda to destabilize and dismantle the federal workforce. On Tuesday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management emailed over 2 million federal employees, giving them the option to resign by February 6. The email warned that most agencies would be downsized, with many workers furloughed or reclassified to “at-will” status—essentially making them easy to fire! The message, with its echoes of McCarthyism, emphasized that remaining employees must be “reliable, loyal, and trustworthy” to the Trump administration—a plan that was clearly stated in Project 2025. The text of the email was strikingly similar to the one Elon Musk sent to Twitter (now X) employees when he took over the platform. And, as we all know, look how well that has turned out!

Crypto Capitol: This morning, Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, announced its expansion into financial services. The new fintech venture, branded Truth.fi, will focus on investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and more. Donald Trump indirectly owns 114,750,000 shares of the company, held in a revocable trust. Truth.fi follows the launch of Trump’s grifty shitcoin, a cryptocurrency with no utility, that debuted just in time to cash in before the Inauguration and resulted in on-paper gains of billions. From Trump-branded boots to “God Loves America” Bibles, to memecoins—scammers gonna scam. If only Trump’s dad had told him he loved him.

This Family Fight Beats Yours: Caroline Kennedy, the only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy, aired the famous family’s dirty laundry in a searing letter to select Senators. She called her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a “predator,” unfit to be the nation’s health secretary. Thanks to Caroline, we can add to the growing list of Kennedy-related images. We already had driving with a whale skull on car and dumping a dead bear into Central Park; now we have “he put baby chickens and mice in the blender.” Totally not serial killer vibes, right? Lawmakers will question Kennedy at his confirmation hearings today and tomorrow, but given that they passed Pete Hegeseth, there’s little reason to believe Kennedy won’t squeak by—even with his pro-choice, anti-vaxx, HIV-denialist leanings.

Weather: Our streak of 40-degree days continues, and as the late, great Stringer Bell would say “Ain't nobody got nothing to say about a 40-degree day.” It’ll be partly cloudy throughout the day, with a high of 45 and a low of around 35 degrees. It’ll be dry for the next two days but expect rain to return on Friday and last through the weekend.

Top Cop Shuffle: Seattle’s police chief carousel keeps spinning, and today, Sue Rahr officially grabs her complimentary tote bag and steps off. Rahr temporarily replaced the embattled Adrian Diaz who has a pending $10 million discrimination lawsuit against the city. Up next: Shon Barnes, straight from the bustling crime capital of… Madison, Wisconsin. He’ll officially start tomorrow. New face, same machine. Nothing changes.

Tacoma Police Chief Out: SPD isn’t the only police department experiencing upheaval at the top. Tacoma’s police chief Avery Moore is out, wrapping up a two-year stint with a resignation letter full of warm fuzzies and a track record that includes a $1,000 international phone bill scandal. City leaders act surprised, but the police union says he’s been MIA for two months. Another chief down, another long search ahead, and the same myriad problems waiting for the next one.

Closing the Clergy Loophole: Washington lawmakers are once again trying to close the loophole that lets clergy keep child abuse confessions secret, but the Catholic Church is digging in, crying "religious freedom" while kids stay at risk. The bill would finally make priests mandatory reporters, but opponents claim forcing them to choose between the law and excommunication is unconstitutional. Same fight, different year—meanwhile, children keep paying the price.

Starbucks CEO Rolling in it: In yet another sign that we’re living through a new gilded age, Starbucks’ new CEO Brian Nikol raked in a jaw-dropping $96 million in just four months because, you know, union-busting and ensuring no one can use the bathroom in one of your stores without making a purchase is really hard work. Meanwhile, part of his deal ensures he stays cozy in Southern California, commuting to Seattle on the company dime, all while planning layoffs to “reduce complexity.” Nothing says leadership like cashing in while cutting jobs. It must be that premium roast hypocrisy.

Council Clash Over Stadium Housing: In case you missed it last week, Seattle’s City Council brawled over a plan to allow housing near the stadiums, with Council President Sara Nelson fast-tracking a proposal critics say is a handout to billionaire Chris Hansen. Supporters call it an economic boost, while opponents, including the Port of Seattle, argue it threatens industrial jobs and public safety. The meeting hit peak chaos when Councilmember Bob Kettle lost his temper over a vague suggestion he wasn’t thinking for himself. Yes, nothing says “independent leadership” like a full-scale public meltdown.

Candidate for King County D5 Seat: Steffanie Fain, a trustee at Harborview Medical Center, announced her candidacy for King County Council District 5 on Tuesday. She is aiming to replace Dave Upthegrove, who vacated the seat after becoming Public Lands Commissioner. Fain's website says her campaign will focus on public safety, homelessness, and affordability, with a core principle of “compassionate accountability.” While she is running to permanently fill the seat, King County Executive Dow Constantine recently selected three finalists to serve the remainder of Upthegrove’s term.

Alright, if your brain needs a little palate cleanser might I recommend Great Migrations: A People on the Move? It’s a brand-new, four-part documentary series from the one and only Henry Louis Gates Jr., the same guy who brought us Finding Your Roots (which, by the way, makes you feel terrible about not knowing the name of your great-grandparents).