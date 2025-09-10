City Council Votes Yes on Surveillance State: I begin today’s news not with the weather, which is omnipresent, but with Seattle’s surveillance state, which also feels omnipresent, especially after our current city council voted 7-2 to expand SPD’s surveillance cameras. News Editor Vivian McCall will have more later today. Stay tuned.

Trump Wants to Watch Us, Too: The US Department of Justice sent a letter to Secretary of State Steve Hobbs “asking” Washington to hand over its voter database, including full names, addresses, birthdates, and driver’s license or partial Social Security numbers. Washington has 14 days to comply. The letter says the information must be sent via encrypted email to voting.section@usdoj.gov and also states, “Should further clarification be required, please contact Maureen Riordan at maureen.riordan2@usdoj.gov.” I have some questions, Maureen! For one, why do you hate democracy? Let’s all email Maureen with our questions!

May They Never Know Peace: Last night, protestors crashed Trump’s fancy steak dinner at a DC restaurant by yelling “Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” I personally would’ve loved to hear them go a little harder on the Epstein material—after all, in his whackadoo rotted brain, comparisons to Hitler are complimentary—but maybe next time.

Now You’ve Pissed Off Poland: NATO shot down Russian drones that reportedly entered Poland’s airspace early this morning. The verdict’s still out on whether it was intentional or some kind of whoopsie on Russia’s part, but Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk said Poland is at its "closest to open conflict since World War Two.” FUN!

Don’t Worry, Trump’s on It:

Speaking of Trump: His emergency order in DC expires tonight after Congress failed to extend it, but don’t get too excited. The National Guard and all those feds who are gardening and picking up litter will stay put for now, and AP says, “it’s not clear when that might end.”

That’s a WayNO From Me, Dog: lol I’m hilarious. Anyway, Waymo, the driverless car service, has arrived in the Pacific Northwest. Right now, the cars are not driverless—there are humans inside “making sure Waymo cars can adapt to area roadways, including in wet weather and across hilly terrain.” Waymo has not announced when they will fully launch the service, and, as GeekWire points out, “it will depend on when Washington state establishes regulations permitting such operations.”

Did a Bottle of Booze Write This? Yesterday, the Seattle Times published an op-ed that criticized the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s new proposals to crack down on impaired driving. One idea being floated: Lowering the BAC limit from 0.08 to 0.05. It’s not a bad idea! We did a very scientific test! More importantly, after lowering the BAC in Utah, Utah reported a 20% decline in fatal crashes. But the Times’ op-ed worries that the new limit would penalize “moderate social drinkers while delivering only modest safety gains.” Whatever you say, bottle of Skyy Vodka.

We’re Goin’ to the Playoffs! The Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries and secured a spot in the WNBA playoffs! LFG!!!!! The first round starts Sunday.

In Other Exciting Sports News: Rough & Tumble announced they’re opening a second location! The women’s sports bar, founded by Jen Barnes, is set to take over the former Columbia City Ale House space in October. MORE KNIGHT’S CHEESE CURDS FOR THE PEOPLE!

OMG OMG OMG: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Frankie Taylor Paul is the next Bachelorette??? This is the perfect distracting disaster, and I can’t fucking wait.

And With That: I will leave you with a neighborhood crow update. Those birds are still biting my dog’s butt!!!