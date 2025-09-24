Baseball!!! Clap your hands, or cheeks (if you have the assets)—the Seattle Mariners are headed to the playoffs after beating the Colorado Rockies 4-3! I have only one thing to say:

Crash: A fatal crash between a truck and a motorcycle slowed traffic on southbound I5 around Interstate 526 in Everett, reports the Seattle Times.

Back to the Collapsing Empire: President Donald Trump started his Tuesday address to the United Nations by announcing his teleprompter was broken. He only referenced the war in Ukraine and genocide in Gaza in passing, and according to CNN, spent most of his time talking shit. From the network: “‘I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,’ he said at one point while talking about migration, a sentiment that neatly summed up the thesis of his speech. In a sign of just how much the world has changed since he was laughed at from the same podium by delegates in his first term, the audience Tuesday sat mostly silent.”

Change-up: Trump posted on social media that he believed Ukraine could, with NATO support, reclaim its territory from Russia. The statement came after a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Just before the meeting, he told reporters NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft in their airspace. This is good for Ukrainians, but also, so odd. For months, he’s been saying Ukraine would have to cede land for peace with Russia.

Violence: Three people have been shot at an ICE facility in Dallas. One person is dead and two are wounded. Detainees were among the three victims, officials say. No federal agents were shot, but VP JD Vance and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted about violence against federal law enforcement immediately after the incident was reported. The shooter shot and killed himself. The news is moving fast. Check here for updates.

Bad Cops, Want to be a Worse One? The federal government is airing local ads to lure local law enforcement toward a wild and wonderful career with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The campaign is targeting sanctuary cities like us, LA and Chicago. “Attention Seattle law enforcement,” the ad states. “You took an oath to protect and serve, to keep your family, your city safe. But in sanctuary cities, you’re ordered to stand down while dangerous illegals walk free.” Mayor Bruce Harrell is pissed about the recruitment ads, saying that “we are not going to compromise our high standards for law enforcement when the Trump administration tries to bully us into violating our own laws and values.” (He also likely doesn’t want to lose any gains on officer numbers). The $8.9 billion city budget proposal he dropped Tuesday included $40 million for the Seattle Police Department, the biggest increase for a city department in the plan.

What’s in that Budget? Dough to fund the police (less money for the Fire and Health and Human Services departments), a plan to divert 45 percent of the JumpStart tax (money specifically set aside for affordable housing) to the general fund (money specifically set aside for whatever), and more (it’s a budget). The Seattle Times’ David Kroman has more details here. He writes that the budget is built around a slightly sunnier economic forecast than August’s: Officials expect a $150 million deficit, not a $240 million deficit.

Harrell Announces $15 Million to Address Gun Violence: The city will send the money to groups focused on gun violence prevention, school safety, and support services. Harrell made the announcement at Garfield High School, where 17-year-old Amarr Murphy-Paine was shot and killed during lunch in June 2024. After the shooting, the school partnered with Seattle’s Health and Human Services Department on prevention. Garfield’s principal said students are in “a better place” as a result.

Mayoral Challenger Katie Wilson Criticizes Harrell’s Approach: In a statement to KUOW, Wilson’s cited the City Auditor, which found last year that Seattle lacked “a rigorous evidence-based framework for our violence prevention investments.” “Putting existing contracts out for bid now is putting the cart before the horse — the strategic framework should be hammered out first, and should draw on highly successful approaches that have been tested in other cities.” Wilson said this should be postponed until the city can work with local leaders and community-based organizations to “identify best practices.”

Seattle Area Trans Women Are Being Beaten by Groups of Men: Earlier this month, three trans women were beaten by a group of young men on Capitol Hill. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, there's been at least four other group beatings like it since June 2024. In one case, strangers joined in. No other group in the county is being targeted like this, the office told The Stranger.

Today’s Forecast: Sunny with a high of 70 before we drop into the 60s the rest of the week.

Air Quality Alert Until Noon: The air quality sucks in southern and eastern Pierce County and northern and east King County. The wildfire smoke may linger for the next day or so, according to the National Weather Service. Save that strenuous outdoor activity for the evening, this shit is not good for you.

“GIMME MY JIMMY,” read protester Chris Kevorkian’s sign outside the local ABC affiliate KOMO’s office on Tuesday. The station’s parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, has said it won’t air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Executives at Disney and ABC took Kimmel’s show off the air last week shortly after FFC Chair Brendan Carr went on a far-right podcast and called Kimmel’s conduct “some of the sickest conduct possible.” Carr implied his agency could “do this the easy way, or the hard way.”

Kimmel’s “controversial comments” about Charlie Kirk’s shooting were not all that controversial. He suggested MAGA was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, anything to score political points from it.” He may not have been right about the shooter’s ideology (which is still unclear), but he was absolutely correct about the right exploiting Kirk’s death.

What You Didn’t Hear on KOMO: During his first opening monologue since his return, Kimmel called the Trump administration’s threats against ABC “anti-American.” “This show is not important,” he said. “What’s important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.” The New York Times reports Carr will not stop going after the media.

Apple TV Quietly Pulled Show About Domestic Extremism: The Savant—a show about law enforcement trying to prevent domestic extremism—was supposed to premiere this Friday. But now, it’s off the release slate and it’s unclear when it’ll be put back on. The decision was made “amid current events,” writes Deadline.

A song for today: According to the New York Times, people have been gathering outside the Dallas ICE facility for a weekly prayer vigil, where people raised signs like “families belong together” and “due process.” More than 8,400 people have been detained at the building since President Donald Trump took office.