Oh, Hey: The Government is still shut down. I know that’s hard to believe since the Trump Administration is still doing daily damage to American institutions (literally!) and ICE agents are still abducting people off the streets, but today is Day 22. It’s possible SNAP benefits won’t be issued to several states in November if the government doesn’t reopen.

Portland Represent: Senator Jeff Merkley from Portland took to the Senate floor at 6:21 last night to condemn Trump and his authoritarian puppets, and his still at it this morning. He said, "President Trump wants us to believe that Portland, Oregon, is full of chaos and riots because if he can say to the American people that there are riots, he can say there's a rebellion. And if there's a rebellion, he can use that to strengthen his authoritarian grip on our nation." He then praised Portlanders for not “taking the bait” and instead demonstrating with “joy and whimsy.” Stay inflated, frog friends. Watch Merkley live on C-SPAN.

Speaking of Portland: Do you follow our Portland Mercury pals on Bluesky and Instagram? They’re out there reporting on the front lines as federal agents are deployed to the city.

I Did Nazi This Coming (JK We All Did): Trump wanted Paul Igrassia to lead the Office of Special Counsel, but Igrassia had to withdraw himself from consideration after Politico uncovered racist texts he allegedly sent in a group chat. In one message he allegedly wrote, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

Weather’s Gonna Get Wild: The National Weather Service’s Dustin Guy says the PNW is gonna get “a bit of a roller coaster of weather” this week. It’ll be rainy and windy here, and the mountains might get some “significant” snow. I personally LOVED this morning’s thick fog. I stared out the window and took a sip of coffee like I was in a General Foods International Coffee commercial circa 1985. “Jean-Luc!”

Thanks, I Hate It: VP JD Vance met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem early this morning to “keep the truce on track,” according to NPR. The Israeli media is calling the Trump administration “Bibisitters.” Over the weekend, Israel claimed Hamas killed two of their soldiers so they launched airstrikes that reportedly killed 26 Palestinians.

Arizona’s Suing Mike Johnson: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson still has not sworn in Adelita Grijalva, the Congresswoman who won the election in Arizona about a month ago. He keeps making excuses and sometimes even flat-out lies about why he’s not swearing her in. Arizona’s AG has had enough of Johnson’s dick behavior, so she’s suing him and the House. Why’s Johnson putting it off? Several outlets speculate that it could be because a petition to release the Epstein files needs just one more signature, and Grijalva has said she’ll sign it.

Speaking of Sex Criminals: In October, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 4 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution but he’s going to appeal. His attorneys filed a notice of appeal on Monday. On Monday, TMZ claimed a White House official told them Trump was considering pardoning Diddy, but the White House has denied it. TMZ stands by its story.

Coe’s Moving Again: If you went to last night’s live taping of My Favorite Murder at the Paramount, you heard Karen Kilgariff tell the story of Spokane’s South Hill rapist Kevin Coe. Despite being sentenced to life (multiple times, actually!) and being “retained indefinitely” as a sexually violent predator under Washington’s Community Protection Act, Coe was released earlier this month due to his “deteriorating health” including severe depression, stroke, heart disease, and loss of mobility that required a walker. He was initially released to a home in Federal Way, but (shocking) they didn’t want him, so the State relocated him to Auburn, but the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe kicked him out, too. He’s back in Federal Way for now.

Harrell’s Scrambling to Appear Nice: On Monday, Mayor Harrell signed an executive order to fight food deserts and “ensure our children, older adults, people with mobility issues, and families have equitable access to fresh, local, affordable, and culturally relevant food and medicine.” The plan includes $12 million of food-related investments in next year’s budget. Sounds decent, right? Of course it does. The election is less than two weeks away. Just keep in mind that in July, KIRO 7 reported that the city spends an estimated $6 million on graffiti clean-up. That money could help a lot of people! If only Harrell wasn’t afraid of a friendly hot dog.

Sweater Weather: Yesterday PWHL Seattle (our brand new Professional Women’s Hockey League team) unveiled their inaugural jerseys and they’re great! Seattle is emblazoned across the front the way the original PWHL teams did for the league’s inaugural season. But what’s their name? Still TBA, actually! The franchise says they will announce the name ahead of their season—which starts November 21 in Vancouver—and a logo will be incorporated into next year’s sweaters. Weird, but okay! I’m just excited for more hockey. PWHL Seattle’s home opener is November 28 at Climate Pledge.

