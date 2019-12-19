Trump Marks Impeachment with Campaign Rally/Temper Tantrum

Meanwhile in Michigan, Trump was talking about Tom Cruise and hot fighter pilots. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, while the House of Representatives was voting along party lines to impeach the President , the President himself was talking about Tom Cruise.

At a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, the President went, you could say, a little off-topic. At the moment he was being impeached, he was discussing fighter pilots and how handsome they are. "We have the F-35s. It's stealth. And, I was at one of the areas where they're displaying it, and I went up to the pilots, and, honestly, they're better-looking than Tom Cruise."

"These guys are so good looking, I said you could be a movie star, go to Hollywood," the President continued.

He also mocked the "fake news media," called a protester a "disgusting person" and a "slob," and insinuated that the late Rep. John Dingell Jr., who died this year after serving nearly 60 years in office, was in Hell. In other words, it was it was a typical Trump speech.

He did not, however, entirely ignore what was going on in DC. “There’s no crime," he said. "I am the first person to ever get impeached and there is no crime. I feel guilty. You know what they call it? Impeachment light.” (No one, by the way, is saying this besides Donald Trump.)

While I do appreciate Trump's comfort in calling fighter pilots hot, in a pre-2017 world, a U.S. president spewing verbal diarrhea all over a stage would be a mark against his viability as a candidate. But we've entered the upside-down, where nothing Trump does seems to hurt him, possibly including being impeached. You can watch the entire speech here, but I would recommend taking a Xanax (or at least a bong hit) first.