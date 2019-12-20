Good Working Order, Bad Advice Columnist, and Second Thoughts About Parents Paying for Weddings—Reader Advice Roundup!

First up, about the woman whose date reacted badly after she disclosed she was non-monogamous even though she disclosed that on her profile...

You’ve always said that a person seeking a relationship should be in good working order. Anyone who has an emotional meltdown on the second date upon hearing their not-even-close-to-girlfriend is non-monogamous... is not in good working order. That was the problem with RTFP.

Regarding LASS...

I wanted to write in about your letter-writer LASS and her husband with depression and an avoidance of engaging with her sexual dissatisfaction. I have depression (yay meds that keep away those nasty episodes!) and come from a long lineage of your garden-variety addicts/depressives/anxiety-riddled weirdos so I have experience being both the caregiver and the cared-for. The thing is, there's a difference between feeling your mental terrain and just being emotionally selfish. It may be harder to engage if you're having a mental health moment, but it's not impossible and it's important to not use your mental health issues as a screen to avoid dealing with, well, anything. It sounds to me like LASS's husband has two issues: one is legitimate mental illness and two is being an emotionally immature, avoidant turd who expects his partner to never have any emotional needs of their own. Number one requires patience, care and understanding. Number two requires him to pull his socks up lest he find himself DTMFA'ed.

A reader objects to all the sack-of-shitting and selfish-asshole'ing I do around here...

I like your column. I read it as much as I can, but do you have to call people names? Recently the woman wrote in about her husband (the kink monster) of fifteen years. You called him a "selfish asshole" and "sack of shit." I know you are not a therapist, which perhaps gives you license to use such language or deliver it in that context. However, from an ethical standpoint, people are coming to you for guidance. You hold a position of authority and power. When you use name calling, don't you consider the impact it has on the individual asking for advice? This woman loves this man and was married to him for many years and here you are reducing his identity to a sub-human based on his actions. I've been in couples therapy, and have found that name calling like this doesn't seem to serve a purpose. At least it doesn't serve a constructive purpose or lead to healthy communication. Do you completely disagree with me here? Or is this what your readers want, this savage advice about love? If so, you're okay with that?

Savage Love isn't couples counseling, it's never been couples counseling, and I'm not a couples counselor. So, you know, my column couldn't be couples counseling even if I wanted it to be. Which I don't.

I've always thought of Savage Love as a conversation I'm having in a bar with friends about our sex lives and relationships. And you know what you're likely to hear from a tipsy friend after you've complained for an hour about, say, your selfish, entitled, kink monster of a husband? "That sack of shit!", "What an asshole!," "Fuck that bastard!", etc. That's not only what you're likely to hear, it's usually what you wanted and sometimes what you needed to hear. Hearing someone else call your partner an asshole is not only affirming (they are being shitty! you're not crazy!), it often serves a constructive purpose! Because that kind of convo—complete with cocktails, name-calling, and shit-talking—can inspire a person to confront their partner about the shit that's driving them crazy. (Confrontations should take place after sobering up, preferably.) No one goes home after a convo like that convinced their partner is a literally a subhuman piece of shit; instead, they leave the bar resolved to get to work on a relationship that can be saved or resigned to getting out of one that can't. Either way, it helped.

Some Lovecast feedback via Twitter...

I’ve listened to too much Savage Lovecast to automatically judge people for having affairs, but I do judge people for having affairs with ugly stupid people.

— Kenya J (@KenyaJ121) December 17, 2019

Always a treat when @ErikaMoen is with @fakedansavage on the #SavageLovecast. Two of my favorite sex . . . people. The lecture on amortization of sex toys was just a bonus.

— Thomas Carver (@tcarvererotica) December 18, 2019

“Unless mom and dad are paying for the wedding because you’re not a grown-up” 😂😂😂 some subtle @fakedansavage #SavageLoveCast

— rubbercake (@rubbercake) December 17, 2019

I'd like to retract that last comment. There are grownups out there who are so crushed by student loan debt and flat wages and the high cost of housing that they might need a little help from the parents to make even a reasonable, heartfelt, unostentatious wedding possible.

Okay, we're going to leave it there! I hope everyone has a great weekend and we'll see you back here on Monday!

