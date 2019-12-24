The Right Is Correct: Nazism Was Socialism. But They Still Don't Know What They Are Talking About

On December 23, Twitter fell into a long debate about Nazi socialism. It began with a tweet by Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative commentator. She maintained that the Nazis were socialists, and this is what the Greatest Generation (whatever that means), in essence, "fought against." Those on the left argued that Nazis were in no way socialists and indeed sent communists and socialists to the death camps with Jews. The conservative Dinesh D'Souza jumped into the debate by adding that there was nothing rightwing in the Nazi "25-point program." No "state control of banks, of education, of churches, of industry."

Got some angry peeps, I see. 1) The idea that FDR’s New Deal saved us from the GD is debatable at best. https://t.co/X6kYWF3HV8

2) Yes, the Nazis were socialists. The Greatest Gen fought against totalitarianism in many forms, including this one.

— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 23, 2019

Now, if you read the program, you will find that for the four things @DineshDSouza mentions – banks, education, churches, industry – one can make the argument that "state control" is the goal only for the topics of education and, to a degree, industry.

— Torsten Kathke (@torstenkathke) December 24, 2019

Torsten Kathke , a historian at the Obama Institute for Transnational American Studies at Johannes Gutenberg University, made nonsense of D'Souza's assertion by pointing out that banks aren't even mentioned at all in the 25 points (department stores are, as many were owned by Jews), and that the Nazi program for Churches and education were not secular but basically racist.(When the right says socialist state control they usually mean the elimination of religious morality from from society, but this was not at all the case with Nazism.)The end of the debate was nothing but a mess because socialism is poorly understood by the right as a whole and also by large sections of the left.

Hitler's Germany was indeed a socialist society, and one that, in essence, was not that different from what is called the Swedish Model of social democracy. Both expanded the welfare state (pensions, higher incomes of the working classes, and universal healthcare) on the basis of a shared community. The difference between Nazi socialism and that of Sweden is not that one was racial (Germany) and the other wasn't. No, both were profoundly racial in character. In fact, the core concept of the Swedish model was called folkhemmet ("the people's home). Nazism could not have described its own socialism much better. The difference, then, is in how German and Sweden paid for their welfare systems. With Hitler, it was raw robbery and slavery. To get an idea of how this criminal socialism (also called fascism), worked, listen to this brief presentation by the young London-based German-born historian David Motadel.

Begin at 25:35.



The emergence of welfare states after the Second World War is the subject of this panel, which occurred at the London School of Economics in 2018. In the UK, this emergence was detailed by the Beveridge Report in 1942; and in the US, by the New Deal, which began in 1933. In Sweden, the pension program of 1937 formed the base for its welfare model. In Germany, however, it was Nazism, which, as David Motadel points out, was the second of three waves of state welfare projects. (The first was led by Otto von Bismarck in the early 1880s; the third was the post-war social market project promoted by the ordoliberals.) Motadel explains that many of the policies of the second German welfare program, Nazism, were indeed socialist and were not discontinued after the war.

What welfare projects in the US, the UK, Sweden, Germany, Japan, and so on had in common was a real fear of communism, a fear of unions, the fear of the reds. It was clear even by the 1880s that capitalism could not divide wealth fairly. The more the power of the market grew, the greater became the distance between the poor and the rich. This situation led to the rise of labor movements, many of which were radical (the abolition of capital). After the First World War, the Russian revolution, and the global depression initiated by the stock market crash of 1929, advanced capitalist states faced an existential threat. Capitalism in its 19th century form (laissez-faire) was not going to survive the crisis. Under great democratic pressure, these states had to make one of two choices: either social democracy or fascism. Both demanded a large state role in wealth distribution. The US and the UK (for example) picked social democracy; Germany and Italy (for example) turned to fascism.

But one cannot deeply understand fascist socialism without the assistance of a theoretical system elaborated by the Japanese philosopher and literary critic Kojin Karatani in his 2014 book The Structure of World History: From Modes of Production to Modes. Karatani describes modern societies as organized around three social forms, each with its unique history and essence. There is the state, the market, and the nation. The essence of each is equality (as before the law), liberty (the right to buy and sell), and fraternity (the community). Karatani believes that Marxists privileged the economic (the meat of the matter) and relegated the state and the nation to the superstructure (purely ideological). This, he reasons, was a mistake because fundamental to all of the domains is a form of exchange: that of commodities for the capitalism, distributive for the state, reciprocal for the nation. If one grasps Karatani's system, it becomes clear that the nation is the domain from which fascist socialism (the community) arises.

Though I agree with the basic structure of Karatani's system, I replace the forms of exchange with structural feelings, a concept I borrow from the mid-century British literary critic Raymond Williams, who borrowed the idea from a 1934 book called Patterns of Culture by the US anthropologist Ruth Benedict. I do not see capitalism so much as mode of exchange but as a mode of feeling within its cultural context. This feeling is historically structured. It means one feels the value of prices, or the color of cash, the ring of a register, the oracular pronouncements of the Fed Chair. All of these and more are structured into a total or absolute feeling that is distinct from that of the state and nation.

With the nation, we find its essence to be a feeling of community that's defined by, to use Karatani's words, "fear of the stranger." Racism is the feeling appropriate to nationalism. A type of socialism that is dominated by national feelings will result in fascism.

The way out of these socialisms, all which failed (the Reagan era crushed the New Deal commitment to unions; communism—which never separated from Russofication or state imperialism—collapsed in the 1980s; fascism went up in flames), is cosmopolitan socialism. Its point of the departure is the urban condition and its radical element is disembedding (in the Karl Polanyi sense) not only capital but also labor within the economic. Karl Marx, however, also imagined a cosmopolitan socialism; indeed, he was certain that local forms of socialism were doomed, and the only one with a chance in the world had to be international. But his 19th century vision of global socialism could not avoid being linked to (or a consequence of) the formation of global capitalism.

Socialist cosmopolitanism (SC) confronts neoliberal cosmopolitanism, which is contentless (for reference, read Voltaire's 18th century description of the London Stock Exchange). There are no citizens with SC, only inhabitants, only bare existence. Statelessness is the SC ideal. As with Williams "structure feeling," it has as its inspiration the ideas of an American anthropologist (or sociobiologist), Sarah Hrdy. Its structure of feeling, therefore, is the human as a highly social animal (the human bare existence). From this point, it sees the function of culture as nothing but the enhancement of our kind of sociality and anything else as a corruption of this function.

Finally, with SC, the human is universal not because of a supernatural law, but because we are a new species. This was the content of a short essay, "Human Equality Is a Contingent Fact of History," which the 20th century evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould wrote in South Africa in 1984:



...Equality is not given a priori; it is neither an ethical principle (though equal treatment may be) nor a statement about norms of social action. It just worked out that way. A hundred different and plausible scenarios for human history would have yielded other results (and moral dilemmas of enormous magnitude). They didn't happen.

The history of Western views on race is a tale of denial—a long series of progressive retreats from initial claims for strict separation and ranking by intrinsic worth toward an admission of the trivial differences revealed by this contingent history.

SC does not have citizens or strangers.