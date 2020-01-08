Slog AM: Boeing Flight Crashes in Iran; Nearly 1,000 Unvaccinated Seattle Students Will Miss Class Today; Snow?

There were no survivors. DIY13/GETTYIMAGES.COM

: At least 176 people were killed after a Ukranian Boeing 737-800 plane went down near Tehran. The crash happened just after Iran announced that it had fired missiles at two bases in Iraq where American troops are housed. However, there are no signs that the plane was shot down. A witness on the ground even managed to take a video of the flight's last moments. Explanations are conflicting—Iranian officials are saying that they were malfunctions and that the engine may have caught on fire but that the pilots did not radio air traffic control about an issue. The black box, which stores flight recordings, is usually sent to the plane's manufacturer after a crash but Iran will not be sending the black box to Boeing, an American company. Ukraine's president, who we are all very familiar with now, wants to open up a criminal investigation.

As Stranger digital editor Chase Burns put it:



it's like god sneezed and the boeing, ukraine, and iran crises converged https://t.co/Jw2xW7KwGj

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) January 8, 2020

The U.S. FAA has banned airlines from flying over Iran and Iraq: They're being rerouted around the countries' airspace.

Speaking of those missiles: The U.S. did not report any casualties after Iran launched 20 ballistic missiles at two American bases on Wednesday night. Iraq did not report any Iraqi deaths either. Some Iran news outlets, however, are reporting that there were 80 U.S. casualties. After the missiles were launched, the Iranian foreign minister said on Twitter that Iran did not seek escalation or war, that they had made a proportionate response, and that they will defend themselves no matter what.

Trump will address the nation at 8 a.m. PST: Where I am certain a lot of propaganda will be spewed. All I can do is mutter "Please, please, please no war with Iran" under my breath over and over like a spell of sorts.

It's the vaccination deadline for Seattle Public Schools: If a child doesn't have their paperwork proving that they have received their mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR), they will be sent home. This is the result of a new state law that went into effect in January that limits vaccine exemptions to religious and medical reasons. And approximately 1,000 may be kept from class today. Idiots. Get vaccinated!

Landslide blocks Amtrak: The Seattle to Portland route has been obstructed by a landslide. The tracks between Tacoma and Lacey are blocked. Service won't be restored until the tracks are cleared and that will likely be Thursday morning at the earliest.

Idaho avalanche kills two: An avalanche "swept down" a ski run at Silver Mountain. Seven skiers got caught up in it. Five were rescued. Two died.

Who is this hero? Sen. Annette Taddeo, state senator from Florida, filed a bill that would make the day after Halloween a school holiday.

Happy birthday to David Bowie: Love, the weather.



"Ch-ch-changes" are coming. "Wild is the Wind" in January in Western Washington. Will it be as cold next week as "Life on Mars?". Probably not. But a cold forecast will make meteorologists "Heroes" to some or maybe just a "Rebel Rebel". Either way, we're "Under Pressure". 🎸#wawx pic.twitter.com/1Z39qZygGt

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 8, 2020

Did you see that we might get snow next week? And a dusting as soon as this Thursday and Friday?



❄️SNOW WATCH UPDATE❄️



🔷Wet snow possible Thu & Fri mornings, with little to no impacts in Seattle metro

🔷Arctic air arrives Sunday, dusting of snow possible

🔷Bigger snow threat Mon-Wed

🔷COLD Sun-Wed. Highs 30s, lows 20s.

♦️School delays / closings very possible

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 8, 2020

A sneak peek at Seattle next week:



This 14-month-old boy in Canada learned the hard way — shoveling snow is a tough job. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/awEhS11i3v

— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2020

Man robs Philadelphia store to help sick child: A robber ordered the cashier at a Philadelphia Rite Aid to give him all of the money in the cash register. He did so by handing her a note. It read: "Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds.”

This one's for you football fans: State Medical Board of Ohio to consider if being a Browns or Bengals fan qualifies for medical marijuana use

Cancer death rate in America falls: From 2016 to 2017 the cancer death rate in America dropped 2.2 percent. That's the biggest single-year decline, the New York Times reports. Since 1991, the mortality rate has declined by 29 percent. Experts attributed the decline to less cigarette smoking and improvements in treatment in lung cancer and progress in treating melanomas. However, progress has not improved across the board. Notably, progress has stalled in "colorectal, breast and prostate cancers."

Feel like crying? No? Do you want to? Alright, you asked for it, you sick son of a bitch.



Kangaroo can’t stop hugging the volunteer who saved her life pic.twitter.com/iN9to6Zg8C

— ً (@roastedrants) January 6, 2020

Today's best Seattle entertainment options are: A group reading with three poets with roots on the subcontinent, a show with Chicano rock band Los Lobos, and the Silent Reading Party. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.