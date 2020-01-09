Slog AM: Seattle Buildings Go Green, Facebook Won't Stop Lies in Political Ads, a Kentucky Judge's Threesome

: Going forward, Seattle city buildings will be clean . We're kicking our fossil fuel habit in new buildings and will come up with a way to get the old buildings off natural gas. Unfortunately, Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a press conference yesterday, the new Key Arena and the new Seattle Aquarium won't be required to be fossil-fuel-free since the projects are already underway. This move is part of Seattle's commitment to a Green New Deal.

Facebook decides to do a whole lot of nothing: The social media giant will not make any changes to its political ad policies. That means that Facebook is down to let lies abound in political ads on its platform. It also won't stop microtargeting ads toward specific people. Critics worry that this leads to the proliferation of disinformation. I wonder if this non-decision happened on a certain night where a certain someone was crowned King of Facebook:



Trump tells Rush Limbaugh he had dinner "the other night" with Mark Zuckerberg, who congratulated him on "being No. 1 on Facebook."

These so-called 'transparency' solutions are neither transparent nor solutions. This is not a moment for @Facebook to be appeasing its political advertisers and the powers that be. This is a moment for Facebook to protect the democracies that have nurtured its existence.



And here in Washington state: A Republican lawmaker thinks Facebook political ad regulations are "too burdensome" so he's filed two bills to change them.

Investigation into Iranian American border detainment: Over the weekend, people were stopped and held by Border Patrol at the Canada-U.S. border. The people who were questioned were of Iranian descent. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is opening up an investigation into the detainments. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's office has estimated that 60 to 200 people were questioned for prolonged periods of time.

Secret Service costs kept under wraps: The Trump administration is delaying the release of reports about how much the Secret Service spends defending Trump and his family when they travel. They're delaying the information until after the 2020 election.

Kentucky judge suspended over possible threesome: The family court judge faces nine counts of misconduct. One of them alleges that she engaged in a threesome in the courthouse.

HPV vaccine remains not mandatory: Despite a petition to make it one of the vaccines required for children to go to public schools. The vaccine defends against Human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted disease that can lead to cervical cancer. The Department of Health ultimately decided no. Though one member of the DOH said there should be more done to promote the disease, she said adding the vaccine to the mandatory list was not a top priority. At least it's that and not the DOH being swayed by anti-vax testifiers who went on and on about teens they knew who died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Today, in 1909, people were ice skating on Green Lake:



Let's travel back to this date in 1909 when Seattle received 3 inches of snow. The city was in the midst of a 7 day stretch where the temperature never exceeded 25°. Apparently ice skating was good at Green Lake that week. Here's the weather map for that date as well. #wawx pic.twitter.com/20dPF1ve6X

Snow? People began seeing snowfall early this morning. Most of that is happening in northern counties like Whatcom and Skagit. For us in Seattle there will be no accumulation and the snow is expected to change to just cold rain by 8 a.m. Chances for snow remain on Friday and into next week when temperatures drop.



Now that we've visited the past, let's look ahead to what everyone is talking about...the future. Yes, it's looking considerably colder. You'll notice a distinct shift on Sunday night and Monday. Potential for snow next week is still in question, but prepare for the cold. #wawx pic.twitter.com/wCL4QRfaEx

Seattle Squeeze 2.0 constricts a little more: Connect 2020, the 10-week effort to connect the Eastside light rail line to the existing light rail line, has slowed down light rail trains and complicated commutes. Originally, Sound Transit said that frequency would change from a train coming every six minutes during peak times to a train coming every 12 minutes all the time during the construction. However, after just three days, Sound Transit has changed the frequency to between 13 and 15 minutes.

A year worth of red light accidents: At the same intersection. It's at 23rd Ave East and East John South.



If you read one thing this morning: Read this account of the only two survivors from the Scandies Rose, the Alaskan crabbing vessel that sunk on New Year's Eve.

Old ass fish species is now extinct: The Chinese paddlefish survived 150 million years. It's dead and extinct now because of human activity.

Cuttlefish can see 3-D: Cuttlefish, which look like Futurama's Dr. Zoidberg, have great depth perception. Scientists at the University of Minnesota tested it recently by putting 3-D glasses on cuttlefish and playing clips of shrimp. The cuttlefish reacted to the shrimp as if they were in the wild.

This graphic will make you feel bad: For how much of your lifetime has the U.S. been at war? I'm just glad it's not 100 percent of my life, I guess.



Here's the percentage of your life that the U.S. has been at war. https://t.co/SoIaFmt35K pic.twitter.com/yXBOiw2CeQ

