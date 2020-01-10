Slog PM: Neil Peart Is Dead, Sanders Leads in Iowa, Caffé Vita Has a New Owner

Drummer Neil Peart in 1977. Fin Costello / Getty

starts an article at GeekWire today, and the rest is a trippy trip. Delta has partnered with Redmond-based startup Misapplied Sciences to create "mind-bending technology... in which a single display shows different images to multiple people at the same time, tailoring the information to each person." Scroll through the future here . I fear this is going to end up with personalized, targeted advertisements everywhere IRL... a bus will zoom by and give a different ad to different people.

Shootings in Seattle rose 6% in 2019: compared to 2018, reports the Seattle Times. "The South Precinct saw the largest increase in shootings, with a total of 139 in 2019 compared to 116 in 2018," writes Sara Jean Green. "In the North Precinct, there were 59 shooting incidents — with seven deaths and 11 injury shootings — in 2019, compared to 50 reports of shots fired in 2018, with two deaths and 11 injury shootings, according to department data."

Rush drummer Neil Peart is dead at 67: He had been struggling with brain cancer for the past three years. "RIP Professor" and "RIP to the GOAT" are trending on Twitter:

Today is a very sad day Rip to the Goat #neilpeart pic.twitter.com/980eHjgMjL

— uri (@Elbeanmer) January 10, 2020

I'm not sure why, but Trump continues to weigh on "#Megxit": Welp, here I go embedding Fox News:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

While he should've been arrested for his freewheeling Golden Globes speech... Joaquin Phoenix was arrested today at Jane Fonda's climate change protest in Washington D.C. The protest drew a handful of celebrities, including Martin Sheen who was also arrested.

WATCH LIVE: Today, we’re taking action to hold financial institutions accountable for their role in financing the fossil fuel industry.#FireDrillFriday 🔥https://t.co/ZgY7QiJ1Sd pic.twitter.com/AqTm8l7dIA

— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

More polls: Also, Marianne's crystals couldn't save her.



Trends:



Sanders 20 (+5)

Warren 17 (+1)

Buttigieg 16 (-9)

Biden 15 (-)

Klobuchar 6 (-)

Yang 5 (+2)

Booker 3 (-)

Steyer 2 (-1)

Gabbard 2 (-1) https://t.co/uJqNSJngqI

— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 10, 2020

Some background on that poll: The numbers come from Selzer & Co. and show Sanders surging 5 points to 20%. “There’s no denying that this is a good poll for Bernie Sanders," said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., to the Des Moines Register. "He leads, but it’s not an uncontested lead. He’s got a firmer grip on his supporters than the rest of his compatriots." The Register goes on to say that "the poll of 701 likely Democratic caucusgoers was conducted Jan. 2-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points."

Caffé Vita turns over a new bean: Seattle Met reported this afternoon that restaurateur Deming Maclise now runs the joint. "Maclise already had a stake in Vita, but he’s likely also a familiar name for anyone who has dined in (or simply ogled the decor at) places like Bastille, Poquitos, Stoneburner, and Rhein Haus," writes Allecia Vermillion for the Met. This ends the Mike McConnell era of Vita, which began in 1995 in Queen Anne. Could it have something to do with this and this?

Protests outside the Harvey Weinstein trial: Weinstein's jury selection was interrupted today by "approximately 100 women dressed in black" dancing and singing "the Chilean anti-rape protest anthem 'Un Violador en Tu Camino'—'The Rapist in Your Path'." Video below.



I third this seconding: "I'm Putting My Money on Ken Jennings to Win Jeopardy's GOAT Tournament"



I second this emotion https://t.co/hd971td57Z

— ChristopherFrizzelle (@TheFrizzelle) January 10, 2020

The shocking new Boeing memos earn Boeing fierce blowback from lawmakers: “We had here deliberate concealment over a number of years leading to two fatal crashes, and there are many other things that are disturbing in these emails,” said House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio. “Boeing is going to make scapegoats out of some of the people involved, I’m sure, trying to pretend that it didn’t come from on high, but it did,” DeFazio said. “They didn’t create this situation. They were under tremendous pressure from the beginning to be certain that this plane would not require pilots to have a high level of training, simulator training, to save money and make it more marketable.” Fuck Boeing.

Finally: Who's breaking in with me?



A certain 30+ year-old retailer in downtown #Seattle is located in an old silent film movie theater built in 1916. I asked one of the bored-looking sales associates if they could show me the unused theater area upstairs & we climbed a ton of stairs. It’s beautiful! pic.twitter.com/2s0kMSR07h

— Joaquin Uy (wah KEEN wee) (@joaquinuy) January 10, 2020

Okay, okay, one more: This is basically a Slog AM/PM headline.

