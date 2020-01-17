Assholes and Ageism, Girldicks and Glory Holes — Reader Advice Roundup!

First up, about that ASSHOLE...

I want to reply to the letter by Annoying Shittiness Should Help Outraged Lovers Escape, regarding his theory that his exes are better off if he is shitty to them at the end. I've been on the receiving end of both I'm-just-not-that-into-you as well as "scorched earth" breakups. Both hurt, but the pain from the "nice" breakups goes away relatively quickly. My thinking was aways, "Hey, if he doesn't want to be with me, then I don't want to be with him." I have been able to become good, long-term friends with some of those exes. On the other hand, the scorched earth breakups caused all kinds of mental damage that took me years and much therapy to get over. Methinks this guy needs to do some kind of introspection (therapy) to help him realize his viewpoint is skewed (and that he is part of the problem). Doing so may help him and also all of the women that he gets into relationship with.

And...

If someone pretends to be an asshole because they’re too immature to end it like a decent person, then they’re really not pretending, are they? They’re just exposing their true nature, which would have come to the surface sooner or later anyway. Sooner is better than later.

And...

My god this speaks to me... My first “proper” boyfriend did this to me, at the grand old age of 16. I’ve long since moved on from it and now recently married, but I still carry some of the emotional effects with me 13 years later. I would have much preferred honesty and decency!

I thought my advice Wanting To Feel Worthy might be ageist and, hey, I was right...

I was surprised by your response to WTFW. By focusing on the age of her affair partner, you missed out on the other strong signals that she attempted to be trying to send you. There were all the hints and disclosures about the controlling and unhealthy nature of the relationship: she's getting financially taken advantage of in so many ways, he seems intent on demeaning her as his secondary relationship (why the hell else would he feel the need to describe his fancy vacations and dinners out with his wife to her?), he only got his own credit card when she called him out on his blatant bullshit and he realized that he could actually lose his access to her. But then there was that big obvious question at the end where she said she needed your "candid" advice. It looked to me like she knows she's in a toxic relationship and wants on some level to get out, and she was looking for you to tell her what she already knows in her heart is true. And you did get there. Sort of. But by focusing exclusively on a detail that she clearly viewed as irrelevant to the rest of her letter, you were a lot less forceful than you could have been.

Turns out that response wasn't just ageist—it was also statistically unsound and scientifically illiterate...

Learn some science, Dan. Average longevity for a man maybe 76 but that is based on how long a baby can expect to live, not a 72-year-old. A healthy and vigorous 72-year-old can expect to live many, many more years. He has already gotten past many of the dangers that kill people early and drag the average life expectancy down to 76. Consulting the Social Security calculator, it’s around 13 years past age 72.

Two readers wrote in with suggestions for NGPP, the [large intake of breath] non-binary person in an open relationship who agreed to use condoms with male partners but who's now dating a trans woman who wants to keep her trans status private and this new girlfriend—for reasons relating to being on hormones—might have a hard time sustaining an erection when using a condom but NGPP can't ask their boyfriend for an exception to their condoms-on-other-penises rule in the case of their new girlfriend without outing the new girlfriend as trans and so they don't (they doesn't?) know what to do...

I was in a position where I wanted my new partner to fuck me and I hated condoms. So we compromised with femidoms, aka "female condoms." I'm sure you've got better stats at your fingertips than me, but they worked well for us, led to sustained and lasting erections and it felt damned good for me. If the opportunity cost of privacy is lack of safety, then mitigating her risk by wrapping your correspondent up (metaphorically speaking) obviates the need for condoms. And awkward conversations. I'm aware they're pricier than condoms but that is the cost of the opportunity of staying both safe and respectful of NGPP's girlfriend's privacy. On a side note, thank you for your columns. They've been a boon to me and those I've chosen to share my body with.

And...

I wonder if NGPP has a third option when it comes to navigating their new girlfriend's privacy around her trans status with their boyfriend (which I agree is important). As a trans person who dates and fucks people of all genders (and works in queer community health), it's pretty clear that having sex with a trans woman is almost nothing like having sex with a cis man and it's a bit silly to treat their sexual health needs as identical. (Does performing non-penetrative cunnilingus on soft girldick carry the same STI transmission risk as deep throating a hard cock, to either party? Well, we don't actually know because this is poorly studied, but everything we do know says that is very, very unlikely, etc.) I wonder if NGPP and their partners are better off with rules about expected levels of protection rather than trying to force rather cishet sex rules onto queer sex. Perhaps NGPP could open a conversation with there partner with something like: "You know, I have been thinking the other days since you asked me if X was trans how I would handle it if I had a partner who was trans but stealth. I would want to protect their privacy while still respecting your boundaries. So I want to have a conversation about this possibility now. I think I'd prefer you not ask me that question about other partners in the future, as it's not my information to share and I don't want to be put in a position where I have to lie or betray a trust. But I want to make sure we can still have important sexual health chats and you have enough information to make informed consent choices. How do you feel about tweaking our rules a bit so they're focused on types of sex rather than genitals?" Then negotiate that: "So, condoms for penetrative vaginal or anal sex. Does that include strap-ons/prosthetics or is toy cleaner fine? What about outersex/non-penetrative genital-to-genital contact? Do you want me to use barriers for oral sex? We're fine with hand sex with just good hygiene?" The idea is to get specific, rather than hand-waving over body parts, and use his ask to open the conversation about a hypothetical rather than lying, avoiding the topic, or outing the partner.

Good advice!

And as much as I don't want to pick a fight that could get me accused of transphobia—again—I'm seriously bumping on this: "Does performing non-penetrative cunnilingus on soft girldick carry the same STI transmission risk as deep throating a hard cock, to either party?" (It doesn't.) Some women have penises and a woman's dick is a woman's dick. I've hammered away at that point for years. But I think it's a stretch to use the term "cunnilingus" to describe licking a dick—a girldick, a boydick, an enbydick, a whatever dick. We don't call it VIV sex when a trans woman fucks a cis woman with her girldick; it's PIV ("penis in vagina") sex. And since some women have penises... there's nothing gendered and therefore nothing transphobic about using PIV to describe a penis, even one attached to a woman, going in and out of a vagina. (Of course you shouldn't use the term "penis" to refer to a trans woman's genitals if she's not comfortable with that term; I'm speaking generally here.) Cunnilingus is the stimulation of a vulva and clitoris with the tongue (and lips and teeth); licking a dick—girl, dude, enby, whatever—isn't cunnilingus. It's dick licking. Sometimes dick licking precedes cocksucking and/or deep throating, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes you just lick a dick.

All that said, language is constantly evolving, meaning follows usage, I'm old and out of touch, etc., and it's entirely possible cunnilingus will one day come to mean oral sex performed on anyone who identifies as a woman. And seeing as I don't argue with gay men who think it's hot to call their assholes "pussies" and talk about being "bred," I'm certainly not going to argue with trans folks who feel that using the term "cunnilingus" to describe having their girldicks licked affirms their gender identities.

And I got an update from NGPP themself: they slept with their new trans girlfriend for the first time and she—the new trans girlfriend—was rude, selfish, and inconsiderate, and consequently the sex was bad. They did have penetrative sex and, from NGPP's account, what transpired sounded a lot like the kind of PIV sex a cis woman might have with a cis man. (And not just on the rude, selfish, and inconsiderate fronts.) They did use a condom but they won't be using one again because the new trans girlfriend is now the trans ex-girlfriend.

Regarding my advice for FAT, the feeder whose kinky boyfriend is happy to be her gainer...

The rapid weight gain and loss you just advocated is actually WORSE for that poor man’s health than just gaining weight. You might want to check with a doctor before dispensing medical advice, Dan. This is dangerous.

I didn't say anything about gaining and losing weight rapidly. I suggested that FAT's boyfriend put on some weight over a few months and then shed that extra weight over an indeterminate, open-ended period of time, nothing rapid about it. I also didn't frame my advice as medically sound; I straight-up said there were risks to taking my advice: "Even if indulging your fetish shaves a year or two off his life, well, people throw away decades of their lives for lesser pleasures. People smoke, ride motorcycles without helmets, and stick their rear ends in the air in skank-ass sex clubs. Our bodies are our own, FAT; they're ours to use, abuse, and, since we're all going to die one day, they're ours to use up."

Regarding PICS...

I wanted to propose a different response to the person who wrote in as Personal Images Causing Strife. PICS said he wasn't comfortable with his partners request to delete NSFW of his exes off of old computers, pictures that he doesn't "really" look at anymore. Your response essentially defined the partners request as an "irrational insecurity" and focused on ways that PICS could accommodate the request or even lie to their partner. I disagree with this characterization and response. Asking for your partner in a committed relationship to not keep NSFW pictures of their exes around seems like a very reasonable boundary for most people. I would also say that PICS equivocating phrase that he doesn't really look at them anymore is a bit of a red flag. The question I would ask is, "If you feel the need to keep these kinds of pictures of exes around, are you really ready for any kind of committed relationship?" I understand in this age of social media and thousands of pictures being taken it's not reasonable for people to delete every photo from every past relationship from their lives and profiles. Nor should that be necessary. But the need to keep these kinds of pictures around would seem to indicate something more concerning. I was surprised at your response, but perhaps I'm more old fashioned than I realize.

Why some gay guys are into straight guys recently came up on the Lovecast...

I was thinking that another possible reason that at least some gay men might be into porn featuring straight men—or “straight” men—might be the similarity to straight or bi women’s interest in men who are cheating as opposed to men in open relationships. For a lot of people, the idea that you’re so desirable that the other person risks everything or is attracted to you despite their usual sexual orientation is very attractive. The fantasy that a straight man is so attracted to (theoretical) you that he is willing to step beyond his life-long orientation could that be part of the appeal. Do you want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.

Regarding my advice for GLORY...

So about the woman who’s “otherwise-straight” boyfriend has been giving head in glory holes on the DL for a long time: your six points were all good, Dan, but you forgot one: There's no way in hell he’s using a condom to give head. These guys stick their dicks in a hole and get sucked. They do not wait for someone to put a rubber on it, nor do they wear one before they insert. It simply doesn’t happen.

GLORY's boyfriend told her "they don't use condoms in glory holes" and she didn't interpret that to mean "no one else uses condoms but me." She knows her boyfriend is taking risks and she's concerned about her health and I was so concerned about her boyfriend's selfishness and disregard for her safety that I told her to dump him. And I hope she took my advice.

Okay, we're going to leave it there! Hope everyone has a great weekend and we'll see you back here on Monday!

