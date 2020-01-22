Slog PM: Multiple Shootings in Downtown Seattle, McConnell Is Tired, Maybe Mobile Voting Isn't a Great Idea?

Police are responding to shootings downtown. One person is dead and five people are critically wounded, according to Police Chief Best. ANSEL HERZ

A tiny election in the Seattle area just got national attention: The King County Conservation District, which up until very recently held elections that saw less than 4,000 votes cast, is holding the country’s first digital election. That means all 1.2 million eligible voters for the public agency can vote by phone. It’s being called a “historic” moment for elections but not everyone is happy. State Rep. Gael Tarleton, a Democrat running for Secretary of State, blasted the current Secretary of State Kim Wyman for allowing this to happen. Tarleton said in a press release that this digital election could be “easily hacked and compromised.” Sponsored Seventeen is bringing the Ode to You Tour to accesso ShoWare Center on Thurs 1/23! Purchase tix here “Wyman knows this technology cannot be counted on and is unsecure, but allowed it anyway,” Tarleton said.

Seattle made national news for the second day in a row today, and this time it wasn't for a scary coronavirus from China, but for... mobile voting! It's sent everyone into a tizzy. The King County Conservation District, previously unknown, is now having its 15 minutes of fame because it's testing out our country's first all-digital election. What could go wrong! The Stranger's Lester Black has more. Take it away, Lester...

Thanks, Mr. Black.

New streaming service's CEO allegedly compares journalists to sexual predators: Gizmodo's headline reads, "Personally, I Would NOT Compare Journalists to Sexual Predators as the Quibi CEO Reportedly Did." That CEO is Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard. Way to go, Meg. People are strangely excited about Quibi, but you could call this a bit of a hiccup.

Oh wait, Lester is back with another update: The mic is yours, bud.

Actually Kim Wyman had nothing to do with this new digital election: The Secretary of State, a position which runs most elections in Washington, is legally blocked from regulating elections for agencies like the King County Conservation District. That means, contrary to what Rep. Tarleton claimed in that earlier blurb, Wyman had nothing to do with today’s election announcement and is actually opposed to digital voting, saying these methods are “too risky for voting" in a press release that followed Tarleton's press release. It would probably be a good idea for Tarleton to know what a political office does before she runs for it.

Lol. More from the Seattle Times on Wyman's questioning of the digital-only voting here.

There was an officer-involved shooting in Belltown this afternoon: There aren't many details immediately available, but the shooting involved Seattle police and the King County Sheriff's Office, reports Seattle Times. The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, per the SPD's Twitter. One witness told the Times that he “heard six rounds, a pause, and then eight more rounds."



This shooting involved @SeattlePD and @kingcosoPIO. The suspect has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No officers or deputies were injured during this encounter. Force Investigation Team detectives are responding.

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 22, 2020

BREAKING: Another shooting. Fuck. This is on top of the shooting yesterday at Westlake Center. There are currently traffic delays downtown due to the shootings and the suspect remaining at large. UPDATE: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has confirmed that one person is dead and five are critically wounded. The suspect is still being sought.



BREAKING NEWS: Can see medics working on 2 people outside McDonald’s, 1 man on the sidewalk with bullet to his leg outside Macy’s, and officers are speaking to another person down on the ground inside Victrola (inside Macy’s building). @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/ue3T61WuqM

— Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) January 23, 2020

Okay, impeachment: Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, delivered his opening statements today. The presentation was lengthy, much like Trump's list of lies...



Time and time again, President Trump has shown he will continue to abuse his power, unless we hold him accountable.



The only appropriate remedy for a President of the United States so unwilling to be constrained by the rule of law?



Impeachment, and removal from office. pic.twitter.com/JOlxRLllUB

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 23, 2020

Senators exhaustion is palpable today, not even one hour into House managers' opening arguments.



Lots of senators rubbing their eyes repeatedly, fidgeting in their seats, or "resting their eyes"



It's going to be a long day

— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 22, 2020

Mitch McConnell's poker face finally broke. After 2 hours of talking and 15 mins after senators expected a break, Schiff seems to wrap up then says "now let me turn to the second article of impeachment."



McConnell threw his hands down and made a clear "are you kidding me?" face.

— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 22, 2020

The next few days are going to be real rough for Republicans: House Democrats "have exclusive access to the microphone" for the next three days, notes the New York Times in their live updates. Today, one of the big stories was the impeachment managers accusing Trump of using his power "to cheat" in the election.



The trial is still happening: Watch it live, below.



Pivoting to Coca-Cola, which says it won't stop using single-use plastic: Why? Because consumers love the plastic bottles, they say.

There's a phishing scam going around that involves FedEx packages: Don't get scammed.



SCAM 🚨 There is a new scam where you get a text with your name from Fedex (or another delivery service)and a tracking number. Do not click on the link. When in doubt about a tracking number go to the main website of the shipping company and search the tracking number yourself pic.twitter.com/EoG1C07OLf

— Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) January 21, 2020

Miami hotels are quickly selling out as we prepare for this year's Super Bowl: But you can still find rooms at the Trump International Beach Resort Miami, FYI.

Seattle's Red Door bar in Fremont will close: It's been open since 1988. They will close when their lease ends on March 8. “We take our stewardship of this historic building and business seriously, but we just aren’t able to make it work financially,” the owners said a press release. “We are grateful for you, and each and every person who has come through our doors – whether customer, supplier or team member—and will miss being a part of our wonderful Fremont community.”

