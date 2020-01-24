Who Keeps Posting Stickers of Sexy Buildings Around Seattle?

Ugh, I love this angle. JK

The past few weeks, I've spotted many sexy stickers of modern architecture around Seattle. I wrote about two of the stickers a few weeks ago , but since then I've spotted SIX more. Mostly in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. I get excited when I spot one. It feels special.

All of these modern (and often Brutalist) buildings cleverly think about how to solve problems of the present without sacrificing arresting, interesting forms. Concrete transformed from a dull material into something really resplendent. It's a welcome change from the glass towers being built downtown. Whoever is posting these around the city, my hat's off to you.

Avala TV Tower near Belgrade, Serbia (above)

The Villa Savoye in Poissy, France

Le Corbusier, come through! Jasmyne Keimig

The Edo-Tokyo Museum in Tokyo

This sort of reminds me of the AT-AT Walker from Star Wars. JK

Prentice Women's Hospital and Maternity Center in Chicago

Would love to go to my gyno here. JK



Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House in Dhaka, Bangladesh

This picture doesn't really do the building justice. JK

City of Keizer Chemawa Station Tank in Keizer, Oregon

If I had torn off the "you are beautiful" sticker, it would have ruined the other sticker. Decidedly NOT beautiful :( JK