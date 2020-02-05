As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
Another Look at Bezos's Balls
"Seattle Mayor & Council Licking Jeff Bezos [sic] Balls"
On second thought, maybe it's not meant to be possessive. How spicy! Those balls don't really resemble the Spheres all that well because the image quality on the sticker is pretty low. Props to whoever made this because I never thought that the Space Needle looked that phallic, but when paired with Bezos's balls it's *chef's kiss* perfect.
"Girl Riding Shark"
Truly my vibe one full month into 2020. Let's hope it continues.
"Terror Underwear"
Blurry, but I still noticed it. I want a pair of these bad boys. Also note that on my first draft of this blurb, I titled the sticker "Terror Undies," but then thought about it and realized "undies" is almost as bad as "panties." But I still kind of like it?
"Leave Him"
Similar to one I did a few weeks ago. We've figured out who the artist is on this one. Still, this is the sign you've been waiting for.