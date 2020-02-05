Jess Stein

"Seattle Mayor & Council Licking Jeff Bezos [sic] Balls"

I (quietly) gasped when I saw this. Jasmyne Keimig

On second thought, maybe it's not meant to be possessive. How spicy! Those balls don't really resemble the Spheres all that well because the image quality on the sticker is pretty low. Props to whoever made this because I never thought that the Space Needle looked that phallic, but when paired with Bezos's balls it's *chef's kiss* perfect.

"Girl Riding Shark"

Almost tripped over a fence trying to capture this. JK

Truly my vibe one full month into 2020. Let's hope it continues.

"Terror Underwear"



Spotted above the Bezos Balls one above. JK

Blurry, but I still noticed it. I want a pair of these bad boys. Also note that on my first draft of this blurb, I titled the sticker "Terror Undies," but then thought about it and realized "undies" is almost as bad as "panties." But I still kind of like it?

"Leave Him"

Spotted on a dewy morning near the Frye. JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.