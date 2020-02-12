Slog AM: Boeing's Bad January, Bernie Beats Buttigieg, Roger Stone's Shady Sentencing

Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

: Sanders won New Hampshire last night. The Democratic National Convention is shaking as moderates make up the back of the pack. Well, except for Mayor Pete who is still hanging in there. Sanders won 26 percent of the vote , Buttigieg won 24, Amy Klobuchar had 20 percent in a surprise third-place victory, and Warren and Biden rounded out the bunch with nine and eight percent respectively.

The youth vote is propelling Bernie: "Sanders won more of New Hampshire’s young Democratic primary voters than the rest of the field combined," Vox writes.

King County Metro will pick you up at the ferry: It's been seven years (!!!) since there's been bus service to Seattle's Colman Dock. Now, seven routes will be picking up and dropping off at the corner of Columbia Street and Western Avenue. Huge news for multi-modal travel!

Roaches! In the Renton IHOP! A Facebook video showed cockroaches crawling around and having a ball in an industrial kitchen. The caption said it was the IHOP in Renton. But, a health inspection that took place the day after the video was posted came back clean. Either Facebook is filled with lies and deceit or this is a Ratatouille situation but with cockroaches. In which case I will detest these talented roaches until one makes me think of my childhood and warms my cold little heart by spoon-feeding me a Cinnestack.

Boeing is still in business: Sort of... The aerospace juggernaut had zero orders and only delivered 13 planes in January. That's more planes than I delivered if it's any consolation, Boeing. What for sure isn't any consolation is that AirBus had 274 orders and 31 deliveries.

King County Housing Authority opens up its lottery: The Housing Choice lottery hasn't been open since April 2017. It opened Wednesday and will remain that way for two weeks. Entrants are vying for a Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The goal is to help people getting priced out of the city some leverage and help them secure housing wherever they want.

Biden, for some reason, still thinks he has a shot: Love this stat.



Joe Biden has never finished higher than 4th in any primary or caucus in 32 years of running for president https://t.co/PN948wjlNX

— David Dayen (@ddayen) February 12, 2020

Coronavirus gets a new name: Or, well, an official name. Meet COVID-19. It stands for "coronavirus 2019." Kinda snappy. Anyway, the death toll is still rising (it's at about 1,113 now) but China says that the infection rate has slowed. The total number of infected people on the quarantined Diamond Princess in Japan has reached 175. A Japanese official who surveyed passengers on the ship has contracted the virus. Officials in China are investigating whether the virus can spread through pipes.

There's a mysterious radio signal beaming from space every 16 days: It's coming half a billion light-years from Earth. Researchers don't know what it is, but the pattern has been repeating itself for at least a year.

The Roger Stone case is fucking weird: Chase mentioned last night that Stone, Trump's longtime friend and former adviser, received an "unspecified term of incarceration" after Trump tweeted his thoughts on a sentencing recommendation for Stone. After the unprecedented decision from Justice Department intervention, four prosecutors withdrew from the case. One resigned from the department entirely. Trump tweeted thanks to Attorney General Bob Barr:

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Jussie Smollett indicted: The former Empire star's case has been revived by a grand jury. Smollett has been indicted on charges that he lied to police in an alleged hate crime hoax he has been accused of staging last year. A judge ruled that prosecutors had not properly handled the case last year when charges against Smollett were dropped.

Van Jones is calling it like he sees it: Bernie Sanders is a phenomenon, Jones said. Yet, for some reason, people aren't talking about him. The headlines last night were more about Buttigieg's and Klobuchar's performance than Bernie's win.



"Bernie Sanders is a phenomenon...he's doing stuff we don't talk about, he appeals to young people, people of color, he's got an army of donors. If anybody else had all that we'd say this guy is our guy. But for whatever reason we talk about everybody but Bernie." -@VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/t7vQ4BfTh9

— jordan (@JordanUhl) February 12, 2020

With great power comes great responsibility: Mac Pro with 1.5 TB of Ram Can Open 6,000 Chrome Tabs

Utah representatives vote to decriminalize polygamy: Polygamists, including the high-profile polygamist Kody Brown from the show Sister Wives, were there marching in support of the bill. It moves on to the Senate now.

The trailer for Wes Anderson's new movie is here: It's called The French Dispatch and it's about a weekly newspaper.



THE FRENCH DISPATCH TRAILER pic.twitter.com/yYBOtdykbx

— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) February 12, 2020

