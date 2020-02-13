Inbox Jukebox Track of the Day: A Cover of Alice Coltrane's Astral-Jazz Classic "Journey in Satchidananda" by Seattle's High Pulp

Alice aforethought. Kaline Cimone

High Pulp, "Journey in Satchidananda" (Dutch Records)

Ten-piece Seattle group High Pulp are best known as a funky, soulful party band, but recently they had the chutzpah—and skill!—to cover three spiritual jazz touchstones: Sun Ra's "There Are Other Worlds," Pharoah Sanders's "Astral Traveling," and Alice Coltrane's "Journey in Satchidananda." You don't see that kind of vaulting ambition every day.

All of the versions—which appear on High Pulp's new Mutual Attraction Vol. 1 record—are beautiful, but let's focus on the latter, because when given the opportunity, I'll always choose to boost the profile of Alice Coltrane, who deserves just as much reverence as her husband, John. (If you're keeping score, this will be the third Inbox Jukebox column to feature an Alice cover, following Sam Wilkes's and Sunwatchers'.)

Coltrane's "Journey in Satchidananda" is a slow-motion epiphany of sitar-, harp-, and belltree-laced regalness. It also boasts one of the most sublime double-bass lines ever, a stealthily creeping progression that leads to the palace of wisdom. (Praise Cecil McBee!)

High Pulp—who include sunking drummer Rob Granfelt and keyboardist Antoine Martel—don't deploy harp or sitar on their stab at the exalted composition. Rather, they compensate with a soul-inflating horn section, a liquid, languid guitar solo that spirals skyward (recalling former Alice collaborator Devadip Santana), and cascading synth burbles. No one will ever improve on Coltrane's template, but High Pulp valiantly and creatively homage it. Check out High Pulp's upcoming tour schedule below, including a March 7 date at Neumos.