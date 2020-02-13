Slog PM: Tim Eyman Runs as a Republican, Glenn Beck Looks at Our Tweets, Sanders Celebrates Presidents' Day in Tacoma

The Republican Party's best shot. LESTER BLACK

It was previously announced that he would run as an independent. The move makes sense, given he polled higher than his Republican competitors in a recent Crosscut/Elway poll. Here's the announcement:

What's next for Andrew Yang? He still hasn't ruled out running for mayor of New York City, the New York Times noted in their exit interview with the former presidential candidate. "Certainly people have been reaching out with various questions about the future, which is invigorating. We’re looking at different ways forward," he said. He also suggested that "New York City should do a large-scale universal basic income." The #YangGang soldiers on...

Barr grows balls: Attorney General William Barr gave "an extraordinary rebuke of President Trump" today, reports the New York Times, when he told ABC News that he's "not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody.” His comments seemed to be referencing Trump, who appears to have influenced his longtime friend/partner-in-crime Roger Stone's "botched" sentencing recommendation (which Nancy Pelosi has called "an abuse of power"). “And I said, whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial board, or the president, I’m going to do what I think is right," Barr continued. "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” Trump hasn't publicly responded to the comments.

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney General Bill Barr: If the president "were to say ‘go investigate somebody’...and you sense it’s because they’re a political opponent, then an attorney general shouldn’t carry that out, wouldn’t carry that out." https://t.co/GM4mGZxSdV pic.twitter.com/fATlyL7OJE

— ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2020

Have you seen the Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love? It's on YouTube! What are you waiting for?



When is the sun coming back? A little bit tomorrow. More next week. But this weekend looks wet.

Enough of the bad weather, let's pivot to Good Weather: Good Weather, a bike cafe in Chophouse Row, will expand by 100% at the end of the month, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Their breakfast tacos are lit, FYI. The expansion will bring a bigger beer selection, more seating for events, and more bike stuff.

Another dog-centric business is opening way out yonder in the country, AKA Ballard and Fremont: Get ready for the Dog Yard Bar in Ballard. "The Dog Yard Bar, dreamed up by Downtown Dog Lounge owner Elise Vincentini, will be a 21+ indoor/outdoor dog-friendly bar," writes Meghan Walker for MyBallard.com. "There will be food trucks, beer and wine for dog parents, and dog treats for the four-legged patrons." Just a few weeks ago, the Downtown Dog Lounge announced they will also be creating a bakery for dogs in Fremont.

Two large welcome signs were stolen from the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest: Each sign weighs about 100 pounds. If you know who snagged the signs, KOMO says you should call the U.S. Forest Service at (360) 825-6585.



Who would steal one of these large signs?!



The US Forest Service is trying to figure out who stole a Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest sign at FS70. It’s similar to the one below.



The signs weigh about 100 pounds. They’re about 4x8 feet in size. pic.twitter.com/uHFKNScnxv

— Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) February 13, 2020

Here’s a look at what’s left of the base of this sign along FS70 east of Greenwater.



The US Forest Service believes someone stole the 4x8 foot “Entering the Mt Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest” sign sometime in the last couple of weeks.



More info here: https://t.co/2nnae3bTpb pic.twitter.com/nByVMkyBFW

— Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) February 13, 2020

Antarctica keeps breaking heat records: Start planning your vacations there now!

Bernie Sanders will hold a Presidents' Day Rally at the Tacoma Dome: Presidents' Day is this coming Monday. The rally will be held at 7 p.m. and it's free to attend. Rep. Jayapal will join Sanders at the rally.

🚨VIRAL ALERT🚨 Glenn Beck caught wind of Stranger staffer Nathalie Graham's tweet yesterday and blew up Seattle's favorite TREE MURDER SONG. We posted this on Instagram today and many commenters celebrated the seemingly innocuous environmental anthem, but I fear they're missing the forest for the trees here.



Amazon is popping vintage Dom Perignon tonight: The tech giant won a major victory today when a federal judge "paused work on a hotly contested cloud contract that the Defense Department awarded to Microsoft in November," reports Monica Nickelsburg for Geekwire. Amazon is in a tense fight over the JEDI contract, which it believes was unfairly awarded to Microsoft due to Trump's personal bias against Amazon. Microsoft responded to today's decision with: “We have confidence in the Department of Defense, and we believe the facts will show they ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft.” ("The needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft" is quite the sentence.) Here's what's at stake for the companies, per Geekwire:

Beyond the $10 billion the Defense Department plans to spend on JEDI over the next decade, the reputations and ancillary business associated with the contract are at stake. The JEDI project will migrate the Defense Department’s IT infrastructure to the cloud, creating a globally available and responsive network, and providing ongoing monitoring of issues like bugs and breaches. The system must be fortified with enhanced cyber defenses and robust encryption.

Let's end today with some emotions: Vulture released their 100 Best Emo Songs of All Time this morning, and I'm going to force you to consider at least three of them. Here's Death Cab for Cutie's “A Movie Script Ending” (#34), Dashboard Confessional's “Hands Down” (#22), and Paramore's “That’s What You Get” (#6).